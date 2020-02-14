More from Justyn-Henry Malloy on his role this Season for Vandy Boys

The Vanderbilt Commodores throw the first pitch of their 2020 baseball season at 6 pm this evening when they face the Michigan Wolverines in the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Az.

Justyn-Henry Malloy arrived at Vanderbilt last season with high praise and expectations, but with that roster, it was tough for the freshman to find much playing time.

A year later and with the graduation of many key players, there are opportunities for Malloy and other young COmmodores to find a place this season.

We spoke with Malloy earlier this week before the Commodores left for Arizona, here's more from him in the video above.