NCAA Baseball Tournament Projection: Is Vanderbilt a National Seed?
The men and women NCAA Tournaments are in full swing and everyone from bracketology experts to casual fans are realizing how hard it is to predict what will happen. But it sure is fun.
What adds to the excitement is the months of bracket predictions, identifying who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble and who needs a miracle (looking at you Arkansas) to be one of the teams playing in the tournament. Nearly every college team sport has a playoff and whenever there’s a cutoff line, there will be controversy and drama around the last teams in and last teams out.
NCAA baseball is no different and the start of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is approaching on the horizon (it’s blotted out by the current March Madness, but it’s there). However, there aren’t nearly as many bracket predictions for baseball as there are for basketball. So, I figure why not throw my hat into the ring.
What follows is my best guess about what the 64-team NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket would look like if the tournament started now. So, I used the current top 25 rankings and current conference standings. I pulled the 16 national seeds from the top 25 list and then identified the current conference champions who would automatically qualify for the tournament. That left me with roughly 15 at-large bids to handout, which was not easy.
Now, before we get to the bracket, let’s understand two things: 1) This is my first attempt at this and probably some things are wrong (like I doubt Hawaii will play in an Auburn, Ala. regional), but it’ll improve; and 2) A lot of this will change. There’s still a lot of games left to be played and some of the current conference leaders won’t be leading in the end.
With those disclaimers done, here’s my NCAA Baseball Tournament Projection 1.0:
NCAA Baseball Tournament Projection - Field of 64
Knoxville Regional
Winston-Salem Regional
(1) Tennessee
(16) Wake Forest
Richmond
Dallas Baptist*
Creighton*
West Virginia
St. Thomas
Central Conneticut
Fayettville Regional
Oxford Regional
(2) Arkansas
(15) Ole Miss
Kansas State
Louisville
High Point*
Duke
Missouri State*
Austin Peay*
Athens Regional
Nashville Regional
(3) Georgia
(14) Vanderbilt
Coastal Carolina
UC Irvine
Utah Valley
East Tennessee State*
College of Charleston
Tennessee Tech*
Tallahassee Regional
Hattiesburg Regional
(4) Florida State
(13) Southern Miss*
Florida
Stanford
Florida Atlantic
Arizona State
Bethune-Cookman*
Holy Cross*
Corvallis Regional
Tuscaloosa Regional
(5) Oregon State
(12) Alabama
UC Santa Barbara
North Carolina
Southern California
NC State
Portland*
Wright State*
Clemson Regional
Auburn Regional
(6) Clemson
(11) Auburn
South Carolina
Troy
East Carolina*
Hawaii
Davidson*
Ball State*
Austin Regional
Eugene Regional
(7) Texas
(10) Oregon
Mississippi State
Arizona*
Fairfield*
San Jose State*
UT Rio Grande*
Cal Poly*
Baton Rogue Regional
Norman Regional
(8) LSU
(9) Oklahoma
Georgia Tech
UCLA
McNeese
TCU
New Jersey Tech
Pennsylvania*
Last Four In
- Southern California
- Mississippi State
- Florida Atlantic
- McNeese
First Four Out
- UTSA
- Michigan State
- Florida International
- Kansas