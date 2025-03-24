Vanderbilt Commodores

NCAA Baseball Tournament Projection: Is Vanderbilt a National Seed?

With nearly two months of regular season play, the field of contenders for the NCAA Baseball Tournament are starting to come into focus.

Vanderbilt pitcher Sawyer Hawks, left, warms ups before a NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee Tech at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
The men and women NCAA Tournaments are in full swing and everyone from bracketology experts to casual fans are realizing how hard it is to predict what will happen. But it sure is fun.

What adds to the excitement is the months of bracket predictions, identifying who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble and who needs a miracle (looking at you Arkansas) to be one of the teams playing in the tournament. Nearly every college team sport has a playoff and whenever there’s a cutoff line, there will be controversy and drama around the last teams in and last teams out.

NCAA baseball is no different and the start of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is approaching on the horizon (it’s blotted out by the current March Madness, but it’s there). However, there aren’t nearly as many bracket predictions for baseball as there are for basketball. So, I figure why not throw my hat into the ring.

What follows is my best guess about what the 64-team NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket would look like if the tournament started now. So, I used the current top 25 rankings and current conference standings. I pulled the 16 national seeds from the top 25 list and then identified the current conference champions who would automatically qualify for the tournament. That left me with roughly 15 at-large bids to handout, which was not easy.

Now, before we get to the bracket, let’s understand two things: 1) This is my first attempt at this and probably some things are wrong (like I doubt Hawaii will play in an Auburn, Ala. regional), but it’ll improve; and 2) A lot of this will change. There’s still a lot of games left to be played and some of the current conference leaders won’t be leading in the end.

With those disclaimers done, here’s my NCAA Baseball Tournament Projection 1.0:

NCAA Baseball Tournament Projection - Field of 64

Knoxville Regional

Winston-Salem Regional

(1) Tennessee

(16) Wake Forest

Richmond

Dallas Baptist*

Creighton*

West Virginia

St. Thomas

Central Conneticut

Fayettville Regional

Oxford Regional

(2) Arkansas

(15) Ole Miss

Kansas State

Louisville

High Point*

Duke

Missouri State*

Austin Peay*

Athens Regional

Nashville Regional

(3) Georgia

(14) Vanderbilt

Coastal Carolina

UC Irvine

Utah Valley

East Tennessee State*

College of Charleston

Tennessee Tech*

Tallahassee Regional

Hattiesburg Regional

(4) Florida State

(13) Southern Miss*

Florida

Stanford

Florida Atlantic

Arizona State

Bethune-Cookman*

Holy Cross*

Corvallis Regional

Tuscaloosa Regional

(5) Oregon State

(12) Alabama

UC Santa Barbara

North Carolina

Southern California

NC State

Portland*

Wright State*

Clemson Regional

Auburn Regional

(6) Clemson

(11) Auburn

South Carolina

Troy

East Carolina*

Hawaii

Davidson*

Ball State*

Austin Regional

Eugene Regional

(7) Texas

(10) Oregon

Mississippi State

Arizona*

Fairfield*

San Jose State*

UT Rio Grande*

Cal Poly*

Baton Rogue Regional

Norman Regional

(8) LSU

(9) Oklahoma

Georgia Tech

UCLA

McNeese

TCU

New Jersey Tech

Pennsylvania*

Last Four In

  • Southern California
  • Mississippi State
  • Florida Atlantic
  • McNeese

First Four Out

  • UTSA
  • Michigan State
  • Florida International
  • Kansas

