How Far Did Vanderbilt Climb in Rankings After Perfect Week?
Everything means more in the SEC, which means a perfect week by an SEC team carries more weight and that is how Vanderbilt moved back up into the top 15.
The Commodores (19-5, 4-2 SEC) went 4-0 in its games last week that included a series sweep of Texas A&M and saw themselves climb up in both major college baseball rankings. The Commodores are ranked No. 14 in both the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings and Baseball America’s College Baseball Top 25 Rankings. It’s an eight-spot improvement for Vanderbilt in the D1Baseball rankings and a four spot improvement in Baseball America’s top 25.
Here's what Baseball America had to say about Vanderbilt:
“Vanderbilt took care of business in Week 6 with a midweek win over Belmont and weekend sweep of a mightily struggling Texas A&M squad, allowing it to move back into the top-15 after a brief exit. Freshman third baseman Brodie Johnston (5-for-15 with a home run and three RBIs) and first baseman Riley Nelson (5-for-12 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs) led the way at the plate. Lefty JD Thompson offered a dazzling performance, allowing just one run and striking out 10 over 6.1 innings. The Commodores have yet to produce back-to-back weeks with winning records, an achievement that won’t come easy this week as they’re set to host Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday and No. 2 Arkansas, which is off to the best start in program history, over the weekend.”
Here are the complete rankings that were released Monday morning:
D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings
- Tennessee (22-2)
- Arkansas (23-2)
- Georgia (24-2)
- Florida State (20-3)
- Oregon State (18-4)
- Clemson (23-3)
- Texas (19-3)
- LSU (22-3)
- Oklahoma (20-3)
- Oregon (19-5)
- Auburn (19-5)
- Alabama (22-3)
- Southern Miss (18-6)
- Vanderbilt (19-5)
- Ole Miss (18-5)
- Wake Forest (19-6)
- Dallas Baptist (16-7)
- Louisville (18-5)
- UC Irvine (17-5)
- Stanford (15-6)
- North Carolina (18-6)
- Troy (18-6)
- Arizona (18-5)
- UCLA (18-5)
- Georgia Tech (20-4)
Baseball America Top 25 Rankings
- Tennessee (22-2)
- Arkansas (23-2)
- Texas (19-3)
- Georgia (24-2)
- LSU (22-3)
- Florida State (20-3)
- Clemson (4-1)
- Oklahoma (20-3)
- Oregon State (18-4)
- Alabama (22-3)
- Oregon (19-5)
- Auburn (19-5)
- Wake Forest (19-6)
- Vanderbilt (19-5)
- Ole Miss (18-5)
- Arizona (18-5)
- UC Irvine (17-5)
- North Carolina (18-6)
- Florida (18-8)
- Louisville (18-5)
- Dallas Baptist (16-7)
- Stanford (15-6)
- Southern Miss (18-6)
- Troy (18-6)
- UCLA (18-5)