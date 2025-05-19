NCAA Tournament Bracket Prediction 9.0: Impact of Conference Tournaments
What a fun baseball season this has been, and the excitement and craziness will intensify from here on out. Conference baseball tournaments start tomorrow and then the NCAA Tournament will start.
We’re six days away from the field of 64 being selected. What happens in the conference tournaments could seriously shake up NCAA Tournament bracket predictions. A bubble team could go on a run or a team with little-to-no hope of making the tournament could win their conference.
That’s a nightmare scenario for bubble teams like UT Rio Grande Valley, Cal Poly or Arizona State. Let’s say, for an example, No. 19 Northeastern doesn’t win the Coastal Athletic Association tournament and College of Charleston does. Charleston would get the conference’s automatic bid, but Northeastern would still get into the tournament.
But that turned a one-bid conference into a two-bid conference and would see one of the last four teams get moved to the first four out column. Using the bracket prediction below, that would mean either Cal Poly or UTRGV wouldn’t be in the tournament.
Things like that happen all the time and are nearly impossible to predict. That’s one reason why I like using the current standings to decide the automatic qualifiers. Sometimes that exact situation happens and adds a little bit of spice into making predictions.
Speaking of making predictions, you can see my NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 9.0 below. I do plan on doing one after the conference tournaments are wrapped up, so be sure to check back late Saturday/early Sunday for that.
Here are a few notes and thoughts about this week’s bracket:
- The SEC leads with 13 teams in the bracket, followed by the ACC with 10, Big 12 with six and the Big Ten, Big East and Sun Belt each have three.
- If you had told me two months ago that Florida would be in line to host a NCAA Regional, I’d have tried to get admitted into a psychiatric hospital because you had clearly lost your mind. But here we are with a Gainesville Regional.
- I do really think there’s a clear-cut tier of teams that are obvious at-large teams. But once you get down to the final six or eight spots, things start to get murky. The biggest question was Arizona State, who just missed making the field, and should it get in instead of Cal Poly? Or UTRGV? This week, no, but it wouldn’t take but a couple wins in the Big 12 Tournament for that change.
- There isn't one regional that jumps out as "regional of doom" but quite a few look pretty tough on paper. As an fun exercise, I did the math to figure out the average RPI of teams in each regional and here are those results:
Before revealing the latest NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction, here’s my normal reminder:
This isn’t a projection. This is what I think the bracket would look like if the selection committee made its selections today. I use the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings for the 16 national seeds and use current conference leaders to determine who receives the automatic tournament bids. Also, it seems fair to state that the teams ranked No. 16-25 will earn invites to the tournament. With that disclaimer out of the way, here’s bracket 8.0:
NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 9.0
Last Four In: Southern California, Troy, UTRGV, Cal Poly
First Four Out: Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Virginia, Western Kentucky
Next Four Out: Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Florida Atlantic, Stanford
Baton Rogue Regional
(1) LSU
UTSA*
Southeastern Louisiana*
Bethune-Cookman*
Austin Regional
(2) Texas
Dallas Baptist*
UTRGV
Abilene Christian*
Chapel Hill Regional
(3) North Carolina
Northeastern*
Kansas State
Long Island*
Eugene Regional
(4) Oregon
Oklahoma
Cal Poly
Nevada*
Fayetteville Regional
(5) Arkansas
Kansas
Notre Dame
Holy Cross*
Tallahassee Regional
(6) Florida State
Alabama
Cincinnati
Yale*
Corvallis Regional
(7) Oregon State
TCU
Southern California
San Diego*
Auburn Regional
(8) Auburn
Duke
Troy
Bryant*
Nashville Regional
(9) Vanderbilt
Louisville
East Tennessee State*
Eastern Illinois*
Athens Regional
(10) Georgia
West Virginia*
Miami
Rider*
Conway Regional
(11) Coastal Carolina
NC State
Kentucky
Murray State*
Hattiesburg Regional
(12) Southern Miss
Mississippi State
Xavier
Wright State*
Los Angeles Regional
(13) UCLA
UC Irvine
Arizona
USC Upstate*
Clemson Regional
(14) Clemson
Tennessee
Connecticut
Kent State*
Gainesville Regional
(15) Florida
Wake Forest
Creighton*
Oral Roberts*
Atlanta Regional
(16) Georgia Tech*
Ole Miss
Rhode Island*
Austin Peay*