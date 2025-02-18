No. 15 Vanderbilt Wins First Series at Home With Timely Hitting and Strong Defense
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-1) kept the good vibes going on Tuesday by defeating the Air Force Falcons (0-4) 5-2 to win the first home series of the season. Commodores shortstop Jonathan Vastine made the difference on the day with his bat and put himself on the highlight reel with a gorgeous over the shoulder catch in the field.
Vastine hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and bring right fielder Jacob Humphrey in to score after he led the inning off with a triple. Superstar left fielder RJ Austin followed up with a triple of his own and Riley Nelson brought him on a fielder's choice to first base to make the difference in the game.
The shortstop's webgem came in the fourth inning as he tracked a ball into the outfield and made a gorgeous basket catch to keep the bases empty. The Commodores followed up the impressive defensive play by scoring the game's first two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Third baseman Chris Maldanado doubled to bring in Mac Rose. Humphrey followed up with a single scoring Rustan Rigdon to give the 'Dores a 2-0 lead.
Air Force didn't make it easy as the Falcons responded with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth inning. Catcher Walker Zapp hit a solo home run before the Falcons loaded the bases. Second baseman Zach Peters sacrificed bunted to even the game up but England Bryan struck out the next batter to end the threat.
Sophomore Brennan Seiber got his second start of the season and posted three scoreless innings, striking out six batters, and allowing two hits and a walk to keep the scoreboard clean. Vanderbilt utilized numerous bullpen arms to get through the midweek game as Matthew Shorey, Levi Huesman, England Bryan, Jakob Schulz and Tommy O'Rourke were all called upon to manage at least two-thirds of an inning.
Senior Ryan Ginther entered in the ninth inning to shut down the Falcons lineup and earn the save. Ginther struck out all three batters in his first appearance of the year.
The Commodores return to Charles Hawkins Field on Friday for a three-game weekend series against Saint Mary's at 4:30 p.m. CT.