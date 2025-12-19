Vanderbilt Athletics 2025 Hall of Fame Class Released : The Anchor

Vanderbilt athletics will welcome 14 more former student-athletes and administrators into its Vanderbilt athletics Hall of Fame.

Vanderbilt will induct athletes across eight different sports to be in the Vanderbilt athletics Hall of Fame. They are the athletes who helped pave the way for Vanderbilt athletics to get on the map across college athletics. The athletes and administrators that will be inducted into the school’s hall of fame are those who broke records and made history in their own ways over the course of Vanderbilt athletics history. New members will officially be inducted Feb. 20, 2025.

Here are the 14 that will become the newest members of Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame.

Michelle Allen, lacrosse

Bob Asher, football

Wendy Deacon, swimming

Christina Foggie, women’s basketball

Tony Kemp, baseball

Tony Kuhn, men’s soccer

Ryan Lipman, men’s tennis

Allama Matthews, football

Ronnie McMahan, men’s basketball

Jamie Winborn, football

Posthumous Inductees:

Rabbit Curry, football

Jack Jenkins, football

Phil King, football

Madison Sarratt, university administration

This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule

No. 13 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. Texas Southern, Saturday at 12 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

No. 13 Vanderbilt men’s basketball at Wake Forest, Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on CW Network

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

No. 13 Vanderbilt women’s basketball (beat/lost to) UAlbany (score).

Did You Notice?

The Sporting News selected Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers to the organization’s first-team All-America team. It marked the second time this season that both were selected to an outlet’s All-American team. Stowers was selected to the Associated Press’ first-team All-America while Pavia was named to the AP’s second-team All-America. This is the first time The Sporting News selected two Commodores to its All-America teams.

Both Pavia and Stowers are well worthy of the recognition they are getting as the college football postseason kicks off with bowl games and the College Football Playoff. Pavia was the Heisman Trophy runner-up while Stowers won the John Mackey Award for their performances this season. No. 14 Vanderbilt will take on No. 23 Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

60 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

[Pregame speech before facing Texas] “Man is a curious kind of a critter. You will all doubtless eat and have comforts and butt around for a good many days, but during the next hour you must forget yourselves absolutely. You are to hurl yourselves like demons with the fury of hell on the crowd that has come here to humiliate us. The man worthwhile is the man who can rise away above and beyond himself in the face of a great task. Dan McGugin

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: