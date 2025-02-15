No. 16 Vanderbilt Baseball Hangs on For One-Run Victory in Season Opener
The No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) got the 2025 season started on the right foot by defeating the Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-1) in the season opener 4-3. The Commodores got out to a four-run lead and needed them all as the Antelopes stormed back in front of a home crowd at the 2025 MLB Invitational to make the ending exciting.
Commodores starting pitcher JD Thompson set the tone by pitching 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out six batters and only allowing three hits and a walk to shut down the Antelopes' offense. He passed the ball to Matthew Shorey who proceeded to get himself into a jam in the top of the sixth inning allowing a two-run home run to Zach Yorke and double to Eli Paton before being pulled.
Vanderbilt turned to winning pitcher Sawyer Hawks who ended the Antelopes' scoring threat with two strikeouts to end the inning. Hawks completed three innings, striking out five batters and allowed just two hits and no earned runs.
Vanderbilt's offense answered the strong pitching effort with four runs in the game's first four innings. Centerfielder RJ Austin mustered three hits, an RBI and scored a run to lead the 'Dores at the plate. His single in the second was his 98th career RBI and opened the Vanderbilt lead to 3-0.
First baseman Riley Nelson and second baseman Jayden Davis joined Austin with multiple hits and an RBI, but designated hitter Rustan Rigdon made the difference for the 'Dores as he doubled and was hit by a pitch twice to reach base three times. He scored on Austin's single in the second and off Davis's sacrifice fly in the fourth to ensure the Commodores stayed on top.
Vanderbilt turned to Miller Green in the final frame and the sophomore from Nashville did his duty, shutting down Grand Canyon with a strike out and forcing a double-play to earn the first save of the season.
The Commodores return to action on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 6 p.m. at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz. as a part of the 2025 MLB Invitational.
This article will be updated.