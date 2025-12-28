Cole Spence to Return to Vanderbilt Football for 2026 Season

Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence intends to return to Vanderbilt for the 2026 season, he announced on Sunday. Vandy on SI has confirmed Spence’s intentions to return, via a source.

Spence has one more season of eligibility remaining after his 2025 campaign in which he went for 13 receptions, 202 yards and two touchdowns. The Georgia native was primarily used as a blocker in 2025, but appears to be in line for a more hefty receiving role after the departure of Eli Stowers.

Stowers opted out of Vanderbilt’s bowl game against Iowa, which has led to Spence receiving an uptick in targets throughout bowl prep. As Spence looks to build his NFL profile, he appears to be in line for significantly more targets than he received this season.

Now, he’ll be relied upon to be a go-to guy in Vanderbilt’s offense throughout five-star quarterback Jared Curtis’ freshman season.

Vanderbilt tight end Cole Spence (16 catches the game-winning touchdown against Auburn in overtime at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm happy to say that I'm planning on coming back,” Spence said on Sunday. “Which is exciting.”

Spence has flashed standout receiving ability throughout Vanderbilt’s fall camp sessions and is an option that Vanderbilt has been more intentional about involving in the passing game as he’s grown experience and favor within Tim Beck’s offense.

The veteran tight end has embraced a role as a blocker while Stowers has often taken the headlines as a result of his receiving acumen. Spence and Stowers became perhaps the best tight end room in the SEC throughout the 2025 season, but Spence isn’t naive as to the opportunity that Stowers’ departure presents for him.

"What a blessing it has been just to be around Eli for this season, always poured into us, and how much I've learned from him, not just as a player, but as a man," Spence said. "With him gone, there's more reps to go around, and that's not just for me, that's for a lot of the other guys. So it's really exciting. I think everybody's ready to step up to the plate."

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Cole Spence (16) scores what becomes the game winning touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the overtime period at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Spence’s announcement to return to school also came with a pitch to Vanderbilt sophomore tight end Brycen Coleman as well as fullback Gabe Fisher to return to West End for the 2026 season. If Vanderbilt gets Coleman back, it will be able to pair the talented pass catcher with Morehouse transfer Maurice Veney.

The Vanderbilt tight end had multiple offseasons in which he could’ve left Vanderbilt’s program in favor of one that allowed him to become a more consistent pass catcher, but he never did. It appears as if he’s reaping the benefits nowadays. Vanderbilt's Wednesday-afternoon bowl game will be the first look at Spence as the Commodores' primary tight end.