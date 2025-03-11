No. 16 Vanderbilt Welcomes Valparaiso For Midweek Clash
No. 16 Vanderbilt (13-3) baseball is back in action at Hawkins Field on Tuesday as the Commodores welcome the Valparaiso Beacons (3-8) for the fifth midweek game of the season.
The Commodores are undefeated in midweek games, 10-0 at home, and riding a four-game winning streak entering Tuesday's contest but beating the Beacons won't be easy. Valparaiso played Vanderbilt within a run last season, losing 3-2 while striking out 12 Commodore batters. The Beacons also beat Ohio State on the road on Friday 10-7 before losing game two and three 14-4 and 8-3 respectively.
Vanderbilt will likely utilize right handed freshman Austin Nye on the mound. The Californian's started the last three midweek openers, striking out 12 batters and walking five in 7.1 innings of work for a 2.45 ERA.
Valparaiso likely turns to redshirt junior right hander Josh Cottrill who's scheduled to make his first appearacnce since March of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John Surgery. Cottrill has four starts across 31 appearances for the Beacons dating back to 2020. He has a career ERA of 6.12 across 67.2 innings, striking out 59 batters, walking 32 and allowing 13 home runs.
Vanderbilt vs. Valparaiso: Game Information
First Pitch: 4:05 p.m. CT, Charles Hawkins Field, Nashville
Weather: The forecast calls for 77-degrees at first pitch and falling into the high 60s by the time the game ends. Mid-day winds of 13 miles per hour begin to settle under 10 throughout the evening making it a perfect afternoon for baseball.
Broadcast Information: The game can be seen on SEC Network +, heard locally on the radio via 94.9 FM The Fan, or streamed online via the Commodore Radio Network.