No. 22 Vanderbilt Baseball Wins Clinches Series with Game Two Victory Over Texas A&M
No. 22 Vanderbilt baseball (18-5, 3-2) took advantage of strong pitching performances to take game two against the Texas A&M Aggies in Nashville 3-1.
The Commodores saw starting pitcher JD Thompson deliver 6.1 strong innings, allowing just a single run on five hits with 10 strikeouts to keep the Aggies offense in check. Thompson gave up a solo home run to catcher Bear Harrison in the second inning but shut down any threat, stranding five runners to pass the ball to the bullpen in good shape.
Vanderbilt's offense matched the Aggies' single run in the second inning with one of their own. First baseman Riley Nelson led the inning with a double and Braden Holcomb was able to bring him in from third to even the game. The offense struck again in the seventh inning off of Nelson's second double of the day getting on base, Colin Barczi hit a double of his own, scoring Nelson to put the 'Dores into the lead and Holcomb got his second RBI with a single to score Barczi to conclude the scoring.
Thompson passed the ball to Tommy O'Rourke after a single out in the seventh inning with the game still tied 1-1. O'Rourke understood the assignment striking out two Aggies to keep a lid on the Texas A&M offense and ultimately pick up the win with the Commodore runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Vanderbilt turned to Miller Green for the final two innings of duty. Green honored Thompson and O'Rouke's efforts by striking out four batters, only walking one and giving up one single to earn his fifth save of the season.