Relentless Vanderbilt Offense Eliminates Oklahoma From SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala. -- The Vanderbilt Commodores baseball program looked like a fresh ball club riding a five-game winning streak in its first game at the SEC Tournament. The 4-seeded Commodores disposed of the 12-seeded Oklahoma Sooners 6-1 to advance to Saturday's semifinal game.
Commodores starting pitcher JD Thompson set the tone for the 'Dores striking out a pair of Commodores in a nine-pitch, four-minute first inning. Thompson continued his excellence throughout his outing, giving Vanderbilt five innings of action allowing just one run on two hits. Thompson's 11 strikeouts, nearly doubled his punchout total in his loss to Oklahoma in April.
The junior struggled with free passes, allowing three walks and hitting two batters, providing the Sooners a small lifeline in the fourth inning. Oklahoma took advantage of two free passes and a passed ball to put runners in scoring position. Sooner's centerfield Jason Walk grounded out but scored Sam Christiansen for the only run of the evening.
Vanderbilt got its offense going in the third inning as Johnathan Vastine opened with a single. Jacob Humphrey got on base due to a throwing error and Mike Mancini was able to beat out a bunt to load the bases. Second baseman Rustan Rigdon opened the scoring by grounding out to shortstop for the first out of the inning but giving the Commodores a 1-0 lead.
Star outfielder RJ Austin kept the inning going with a double into left field scoring Mancini and Humphrey for 2 RBIs. He wasn't done there as he stole third base to keep the pressure on. Riley Nelson followed with a double scoring Austin and the 'Dores were off to a 4-0 lead.
More Oklahoma mistakes in the fourth inning led to another Vanderbilt run. The Sooners committed a two-out error and starting pitcher Cade Crossland followed by hitting his second batter of the inning, bringing Austin to the plate looking to add to his hot start. The outfielder smashed a single past the infield for his third RBI of the game, taking the lead to 5-1.
Vanderbilt added another insurance run in the seventh inning as Braden Holcomb doubled to score Nelson from first. Holcomb made it to third on the throw to the plate but the Commodores couldn't find a second two-out hit to extend the inning.
Vanderbilt tapped Luke Guth to step in for Thompson in the sixth inning and the right-hander picked up right where the starter left off. Guth struck out one and walked one but got out of his only inning without damage. Levi Huesman entered in the seventh and maintained control but found trouble in the eighth inning.
Oklahoma got a man aboard after Huesman hit Christiansen. Christiansen found his way to third on a ground ball and a wild pitch. Scott Mudler drew a walk to get two men on base before Huesman was pulled for closer Sawyer Hawks.
Hawks walked the bases loaded but followed with a strikeout to end the inning and eliminate the Sooners' scoring threat. The closer kept his momentum going into the ninth inning striking out two batters for a drama-free final frame.
The Commodores will enjoy a rest day on Friday and take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, May 23 at 12 p.m. CT in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.