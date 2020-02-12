Rotation set for Vandy Boys as they Begin Season on Friday Against Michigan

Tim Corbin knows he as two of the best starting pitchers in the country in Mason Hickman and Kumar Rockers, so it was a surprise to now one that those two would pitch the first two games of the season, the only suspense was who would get the ball first and who would be the third-weekend starter for Vanderbilt as they begin defense of their 2019 College World Series title.

The two-time national championship-winning coach is known as a straight shooter and is very good with his answers, but when asked about the pitching rotation, Corbin played coy.

You can hear Corbin's response in the video clip below.

Hickman will get the first start of the season against Michigan, who he beat in the third and deciding game to win the title in Omaha.

World Series Most Outstanding Player Kumar Rocker goes second and Jake Eder will take the ball in the third game of the weekend.

While that rotation is subject to change, there are no surprises as that is what has been most speculated and assumed as the sequence for the weekends.

Corbin also spoke about facing Michigan again in a rematch of last season's championship season.

While there are high expectations of this Commodores squad, it is a different team than the one who dominated the SEC and nation on their way to 59 wins a season ago.

This team will look to run and play "small ball" offensively to generate runs while relying on their stellar pitching staff to keep them in games.

Not only does Corbin have his front line weekend starters, but he will soon announce who will begin the season as the mid-week starter. He has multiple arms to choose from here and those who do not earn that spot will provide him with a deep staff from which to work with from the bullpen before Tyler Brown will have his chance to close games once again this season.

All three games of the weekend tournament will be streamed live on MLB.com with only the Michigan season opener being seen live on MLB Network.

