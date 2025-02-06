SEC Network Announces Baseball Broadcast Schedule
The Commodores will appear on SEC Network six times this season.
College baseball's opening day is Friday, Feb. 14 meaning the season is just around the corner. The Southeastern Conference announced its television schedule for the upcoming season which will feature 90 games across the conference airing on SEC Network, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
SEC Network will air 69 games, including the majority of the SEC Tournament with the championship game airing on ESPN2. The Vanderbilt Commodores can be seen on SEC Network six times during the regular season.
2025 SEC Network Baseball Schedule (All Times CT)
- March 15 - No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee, 5 p.m.
- March 16 - No. 19 Texas at No. 18 Mississippi State, 1 p.m.
- March 16 - Alabama at No. 1 Texas A&M, 4 p.m.
- March 20 - No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 16 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
- March 21 - No. 3 LSU at No. 19 Texas, 7 p.m.
- March 22 - No. 8 Georgia at No. 10 Florida, 11 a.m.
- March 23 - Auburn at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
- March 23 - Ole Miss at Missouri, 4 p.m.
- March 27 - No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 3 LSU
- March 28 - No. 5 Arkansas at No. 16 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
- March 29 - Oklahoma at Alabama, 12 p.m.
- March 29 - Auburn at No. 8 Georgia, 3 p.m.
- March 30 - No. 4 Tennessee at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
- April 1 - Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
- April 2 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff. at Missouri, 7 p.m.
- April 3 - Ole Miss at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
- April 4 - Missouri at No. 5 Arkansas 7 p.m.
- April 5 - Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m.
- April 6 - No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida, 11 a.m.
- April 8 - Arkansas State at No. 5 Arkansas, 6 p.m.
- April 10 - Missouri at No. 10 Florida, 6 p.m.
- April 11 - No. 16 Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
- April 12 - Missouri at No. 10 Florida, 4 p.m.
- April 13 - No. 19 Texas at Kentucky, 11 a.m.
- April 15 - Miami (OH) at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
- April 17 - TBD, 7 p.m.
- April 18 - No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State, 7 p.m.
- April 19 - Alabama at No. 3 LSU, 5 p.m.
- April 22 - Georgia Tech at Auburn, 7 p.m.
- April 23 - Little Rock at No. 5 Arkansas, 5 p.m.
- April 24 - Missouri at Alabama, 7 p.m.
- April 25 - No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas, 7 p.m.
- April 26 - No. 5 Arkansas at No. 10 Florida, 2 p.m.
- April 26 - No. 16 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 5 p.m.
- April 27 - No. 4 Tennessee at No. 3 LSU, 2 p.m.
- April 29 - Kennesaw State at No. 8 Georgia, 6 p.m.
- May 2 - No. 19 Texas at No. 5 Arkansas, 7 p.m.
- May 3 - No. 8 Georgia at Missouri, 7 p.m.
- May 4 - Kentucky at No. 18 Mississippi State, 12 p.m.
- May 4 - Alabama at No. 16 Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
- May 9 - No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
- May 10 - Oklahoma at Kentucky, 11:30 a.m.
- May 10 - South Carolina at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
- May 10 - No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU, 5:30 p.m.
- May 11 - No. 8 Georgia at Alabama, 12 p.m.
- May 11 - No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU, 3 p.m.
The SEC Tournament begins on May 15 and concludes on May 25.
Vanderbilt On SI
Published