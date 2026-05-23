Six Non-Draft Eligible Vanderbilt Baseball Players That Tim Corbin Needs To Keep After SEC Baseball Tournament Exit

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt baseball’s season is likely over without a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Tim Corbin’s third season at the helm of the program. Corbin says he believes in what he has moving forward, though.

“I really like that infield. I love Ryker. I love Brodie. I love Rooster, Goodin I love, I mean that's a good nucleus,” Corbin said. “So I like that. I like catching. We do have some young arms. And we'll just see what happens to the rest of them. So hopefully we can put a pretty good roster together.”

Here’s the five non-draft eligible pieces that Corbin needs to keep in order to do that.

Brodie Johnston

Vanderbilt third baseman Brodie Johnston (9) hits a double against Oklahoma during the fourth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corbin described Johnston as a championship player earlier this season, and after a breakout offensive campaign in 2026 it appears as if he’s capable of being the best position player on an Omaha team as well as a first round pick by the time he’s done wearing a Vanderbilt uniform.

Johnston is a more than capable defender at third, has real pop in his bat that allows him to hit in the middle of the order and an improved approach that’s allowed him to swing and miss less while walking more. He’s Vanderbilt’s most dynamic player in the lineup and is likely to take another step as a junior next season.

Johnston would command a big payday on the open market, but he appears to value what his experience is at Vanderbilt. He’ll likely be Corbin’s No. 1 priority throughout the offseason, too.

Austin Nye

Vanderbilt pitcher Austin Nye stands for a portrait at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nye is coming off of a significant injury and may not even be ready for the start of the 2027 season, but he’s the most important pitcher for Vanderbilt to retain on what projects to be a significantly improved staff.

If Nye is healthy and back to form, he’s Vanderbilt’s Friday night guy and is another potential first round pick in the MLB Draft when his time to declare comes.

Nye has the physical profile of an ace and top of the rotation stuff. He’ll have to get it back after missing most of the 2026 season, but he would make Vanderbilt significantly more dangerous in 2027 if he returns.

Ryker Waite

Vanderbilt shortstop Ryker Waite (51) fields a single hit by Louisville third baseman Bayram Hot during the eighth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Waite is one in a long line of productive shortstops to play for Vanderbilt under Corbin and appears to have all the characteristics of one that could play in pro ball for a number of years.

He waited his turn as a freshman under Jonathan Vastine, had a summer that indicated he was ready to take the reins as Vanderbilt’s starting shortstop as a sophomore and was productive enough to project to take that role again in 2027.

Waite could be a real building block for Corbin as he looks to get this program back to prominence.

Wyatt Nadeau

Vanderbilt pitcher Wyatt Nadeau (88) looks to the Tennessee dugout after striking out the side during the fourth inning of a NCAA baseball game at Hawkins Field on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | MARK ZALESKI / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nadeau had an up and down freshman season, but he’s got dynamic stuff and a body of work that indicates a sophomore year leap could be in the picture for him if he takes a step forward over the summer and fall.

Vanderbilt used Nadeau as both a starter and a bullpen arm in 2026 and could fill either of those roles as one of Corbin’s most reliable arms a season from now. A group of Nye, Nadeau and Stillman returning for Vanderbilt could be a big deal.

Time to see if Corbin and pitching coach Scott Brown can make it happen.

Tommy Goodin

Vanderbilt first baseman Tommy Goodin (47) connects for a grand slam home run against Eastern Michigan during the first inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Goodin is representative of what went right for Vanderbilt in 2026.

He played a fun defensive role as a flashy first baseman and has perhaps the most raw power of any returning player within this program. Goodin is still refining his skillset and working to add to his frame, but he appears to have a long future ahead as a pro.

Vanderbilt would be significantly more dynamic in the middle of the order if it could return Goodin.

Rustan Rigdon

Vanderbilt center fielder Rustan Rigdon (19) celebrates after his 2-RBI double against South Carolina during the second inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, May 14, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rigdon didn’t quite have an offensive breakout like some hoped he would in 2026, but that doesn’t indicate that he can’t be a valuable player for Vanderbilt moving forward.

Vanderbilt has a capable bat and an option at a number of positions in Rigdon if he returns. He may not be its best player next season, but he could be close to it if he takes the step offensively that many expected from him as a sophomore.

It still feels as if Rigdon could be a valuable piece on an Omaha team.

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