Column: As Vanderbilt Baseball’s Season Ends, Pitching Just Was Never Enough

As Vanderbilt baseball walked off the field at Hoover Met Stadium Wednesday afternoon, it felt as though reality had started to set in with the program and its fans. The Commodores run in the SEC Baseball Tournament had come to an end with a 8-3 loss to No. 5 seed Florida.

But also what came to an end in all likelihood was Vanderbilt’s 2026 baseball season as a whole. While the answer to that question will not be verified until the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday, Vanderbilt’s metrics and resume suggests that it would be a complete surprise to be one of the 64 teams selected to play in a regional next weekend.

While stories analyzing how 2026 played out for Vanderbilt will be written in the coming days, there is no ignoring the alarm that has been sounding off since the early stages of this season: the pitching of the Commodores’ roster was simply never enough.

Before the season even started, Vanderbilt had pitching injuries to Miller Green and Matthew Shorey. Then, in the 11th game of the season, Vanderbilt’s Saturday starting pitcher Austin Nye sustained a season-ending injury in his throwing arm.

The multitude of pitching injuries that piled up significantly ruined the depth that Vanderbilt had with its arms. It created a scenario for Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin to play pitchers he never planned to use much, if at all this season.

As a result, Vanderbilt had to throw inexperienced pitchers into the gauntlet of the SEC. Freshman pitchers Wyatt Nadeau and Tyler Baird saw action that they probably never thought they would have seen if someone were to ask them in January.

When this alternative plan came into the focus, it was always the biggest question mark about Vanderbilt this season. Yes, the Commodores had one of the best offenses in the SEC this year, but what about the pitching? Could the offense cover up the pitching woes that appeared seemingly every weekend of conference play?

The answer to that question ended Wednesday afternoon with a resounding no.

After Vanderbilt’s loss, Corbin talked about his catcher Korbin Reynolds and what it was like seeing Reynolds develop into the catcher he has become after catching all 32 SEC games for Vanderbilt this season. At the end of his response, Corbin said something interesting that seemed to be directed at the pitching staff.

“And this wasn't an easy staff to handle. There were some young kids. And, yeah, it was a challenge, but he [Reynolds] did a nice job. He's a good, young player. Proud of him,” Corbin said.

Perhaps that comment was a glimpse into the challenge of managing his pitching staff throughout this season. If it was, it shows the hurdles and the challenges the injuries caused and the complexity of dealing with a rotation that was never planned for.

Vanderbilt finished the regular season 12th in the SEC in team ERA at 5.17 and 14th (third worst) in the SEC in earned runs given up at 284. To further that, Vanderbilt was 13th in the SEC during conference play with a team ERA of 6.56 and also 13th during conference play in earned runs allowed at 196.

On one hand, it is easy to say that because of the multitude of pitching injuries, Vanderbilt has an easy excuse as to why the season went the way it did. But the most notable injuries of the season – the injuries to Nye and Shorey – occurred in the beginning of the season, or even before it began. With that in mind, Vanderbilt had an idea early on it was going to be without two of its more impactful pitchers on the roster for about 85 to 90% of the season.

It does not diminish the issue that naturally arises with inexperienced pitchers having to have a bigger role, but the challenge Vanderbilt had with its pitching staff was faced early in the season. It ultimately did not triumph over the challenge.

Even going into this week’s SEC Tournament, the biggest question was how Vanderbilt was going to manage its pitching if it got to just Wednesday. That question alone is a symptom of a bigger issue: the Commodores never had the pitching depth and durability from the beginning, whether it was to go on a run in the SEC Tournament or to go on a run into the NCAA Tournament.

Going forward, Vanderbilt’s young pitchers will have an offseason to get better. Perhaps the experience pitchers like Baird and Nadeau got this season can push their trajectories ahead of schedule going into next season.

But the Commodores have an interesting offseason ahead, especially in terms of roster construction. How Corbin and his staff go about constructing their pitching through the transfer portal will be something that will be monitored closely. Will Vanderbilt add enough pitching to make up for potential injuries?

That is an issue for another day. For now, Vanderbilt will have to sit with its thoughts as it processes how the 19-year regional streak came to an end.

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