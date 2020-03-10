CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Start time Changed for Commodores Baseball Versus Toledo

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to expected inclement weather in the Nashville area, Vanderbilt’s matchup against Toledo has been moved to a 5 p.m. start Wednesday.

The contest was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Outfield tickets are available for $7 and infield seats are priced at $16. The contest can be seen on SEC Network Plus and heard on WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM.

Kids are admitted at no cost to Wednesday’s game. The promotion, which applies to those in eighth grade and younger the day of game, will allow kids in free to all nonconference games through March 31. The promotion will be limited based on ticket availability.

Complimentary kids’ tickets must be claimed at the Hawkins Field box office on the day of game only, no earlier than 2 ½ hours before the first pitch.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's Saben Lee, Scottie Pippen Jr. Honored By SEC

Lee named Co-Player of the Week, Pippen Jr. Freshman of the Week

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report: California Cruel

The Vandy Boys dropped two one-run games on their weekend California swing and ended the week 2-2 as conference play starts this week.

Greg Arias

Commodores Golf Win Desert Mountain Intercollegiate

John Augenstein also wins medalist honors

Greg Arias

Breaking Down the Tournament Brackets Ahead of Wednesday

The Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena, and the Vanderbilt Commodores have an interesting bracket in front of them.

Greg Arias

Walk off walk Winner for Commodores

Vanderbilt defeats TCU, 4-3 in dramatic fashion

Greg Arias

Heavy Underdogs, the Commodores Shouldn't Be Overlooked in SEC Tournament

Heavy Underdogs, the Commodores Shouldn't Be Overlooked in SEC Tournament

Greg Arias

Tournament Killers: Commodores end Gamecocks NCAA Hopes

The Vanderbilt Commodores won their third SEC game of the season Saturday, defeating South Carolina 83-74 in their home and regular season finale.

Greg Arias

Commodores and Gamecocks Pregame Warmups Underway at Memorial

It's an early start today for Vanderbilt basketball in their season finale versus South Carolina at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Commodores host South Carolina in Regular Season Finale at Memorial Gym

Vanderbilt and South Carolina close out their regular seasons today with an 11:30 AM tipoff at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hotters: South Carolina Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores host the South Carolina Gamecocks in the regular-season home finale for the 2019-20 season as the SEC Tournament begins Wednesday.

Greg Arias