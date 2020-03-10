Start time Changed for Commodores Baseball Versus Toledo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to expected inclement weather in the Nashville area, Vanderbilt’s matchup against Toledo has been moved to a 5 p.m. start Wednesday.

The contest was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Outfield tickets are available for $7 and infield seats are priced at $16. The contest can be seen on SEC Network Plus and heard on WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM.

Kids are admitted at no cost to Wednesday’s game. The promotion, which applies to those in eighth grade and younger the day of game, will allow kids in free to all nonconference games through March 31. The promotion will be limited based on ticket availability.

Complimentary kids’ tickets must be claimed at the Hawkins Field box office on the day of game only, no earlier than 2 ½ hours before the first pitch.