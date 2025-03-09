Sunday Game Preview: Xavier at No. 18 Vanderbilt
No. 18 Vanderbilt secured the weekend series win Saturday with a 6-1 decision against Xavier and will look to sweep the series later today. A good showing against the Musketeers (7-8) would be a big confidence booster for the Commodores (12-3) with SEC play starting next weekend.
After Sunday’s game against Xavier, Vanderbilt will play just one more game before beginning play in the nation’s toughest conference against No. 14 Auburn. Of the 10 weekend SEC series, the first nine for Vanderbilt will be against ranked opponents.
So, getting wins before that starts, is crucial. Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s game between Vanderbilt and Xavier.
Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup
- RJ Austin, CF
- Mac Rose, C
- Brodie Johnston, 3B
- Riley Nelson, 1B
- Braden Holcomb, LF
- Mike Mancini, 2B
- Rustan Rigdon, DH
- Jacob Humphrey, RF
- Jonathan Vastine, SS
Pitching Matchup
Vanderbilt: RHP Cody Bowker (1-1, 2.77 ERA)
Weather Report
It’ll be a near-perfect day for baseball Sunday, according to Accuweather’s forecast. The forecast has a temperature of 61 degrees and low of 34 degrees. The forecast doesn’t indicate any chance of rainy weather and the wind is at eight miles per hour with gusts up to 13 mph.
How to Watch: Xavier at No. 18 Vanderbilt
When: 1 p.m., Sunday
Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SECN+
Listen: 102.5 The Game
Live Stats: Stat Broadcast
Series History
Last Meeting: Xavier 2, Vanderbilt 1 (2023)
All-Time Series Record: Vanderbilt leads 8-4
Last time out, Commodores: def. Xavier 6-1
Last time out, Musketeers: lost to Vanderbilt, 6-1