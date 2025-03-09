Vanderbilt Commodores

Sunday Game Preview: Xavier at No. 18 Vanderbilt

The Commodores wrap up their weekend series against Xavier ahead of what will be brutal SEC schedule next weekend.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) is congratulated after striking out a Tennessee Tech batter for the third out in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) is congratulated after striking out a Tennessee Tech batter for the third out in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 18 Vanderbilt secured the weekend series win Saturday with a 6-1 decision against Xavier and will look to sweep the series later today. A good showing against the Musketeers (7-8) would be a big confidence booster for the Commodores (12-3) with SEC play starting next weekend.

After Sunday’s game against Xavier, Vanderbilt will play just one more game before beginning play in the nation’s toughest conference against No. 14 Auburn. Of the 10 weekend SEC series, the first nine for Vanderbilt will be against ranked opponents.

So, getting wins before that starts, is crucial. Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s game between Vanderbilt and Xavier.

Vanderbilt Commodores Starting Lineup

  1. RJ Austin, CF
  2. Mac Rose, C
  3. Brodie Johnston, 3B
  4. Riley Nelson, 1B
  5. Braden Holcomb, LF
  6. Mike Mancini, 2B
  7. Rustan Rigdon, DH
  8. Jacob Humphrey, RF
  9. Jonathan Vastine, SS

Pitching Matchup

Vanderbilt: RHP Cody Bowker (1-1, 2.77 ERA)

Weather Report

It’ll be a near-perfect day for baseball Sunday, according to Accuweather’s forecast. The forecast has a temperature of 61 degrees and low of 34 degrees. The forecast doesn’t indicate any chance of rainy weather and the wind is at eight miles per hour with gusts up to 13 mph.

How to Watch: Xavier at No. 18 Vanderbilt

When: 1 p.m., Sunday

Where: Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Listen: 102.5 The Game

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast

Series History

Last Meeting: Xavier 2, Vanderbilt 1 (2023)

All-Time Series Record: Vanderbilt leads 8-4

Last time out, Commodores: def. Xavier 6-1

Last time out, Musketeers: lost to Vanderbilt, 6-1

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published |Modified
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball