Swanson, Braves Offense on Fire

Multiple Major League Baseball records were exceeded or tied on Wednesday night when the Atlanta Braves put 29 runs on the board in a 16 run blowout of the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.

The Braves crushed seven home runs, including three from Adam Duval in the beat down of the Marlins. It was the continuation of an offensive show that has caught the attention of all of baseball.

If only Atlanta had the starting pitching to match what their offense is doing, they might be the favorites to claim the crown.

Still, it is a fun story and one in which former Vanderbilt star Dansby Swanson has been right in the middle of all season.

Currently, Swanson is batting a robust.306 through 43 of 60 regular-season games in this shortened season. His 42 runs scored rank second in the majors to only Fernando Tatis Jr., who has crossed the dish 45 times. Swanson also has 52 hits in those 43 games and is a catalyst for the Braves offense by putting himself on base regularly in front of the lineup of bashers that have rake in 75 home runs so far this season.

That total is currently third-best in baseball, behind only the Dodger with 83 and San Diego with 78.

Fellow former Commodore Kyle Wright, also with Atlanta, found himself back in the show on Tuesday as the Braves look for answers in their rotation ahead of the upcoming playoffs.

While no one doubts the ability of Wright, he has faced his struggles this season, causing him to be sent down to the minors. If Wright can finally figure it out, he has a realistic chance to become a regular fixture in the Braves rotation this season.

Regardless of Wright, Swanson and several other former Commodores are having themselves quite the season.

This should make Tim Corbin and fans of his program proud.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.