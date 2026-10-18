Takeaways From Vanderbilt Baseball’s Fall Doubleheader Sweep Of Walters State 

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt Baseball made a strong first impression in its fall debut on Sunday, cruising to double-digit wins over Walters State in both games of Sunday's doubleheader.

The stakes for the coming season are clear for Tim Corbin and his squad. After missing a regional for the first time in 19 seasons, Vanderbilt enters 2027 with something to prove, and an early look suggests it has the pieces to do it. Between a strong core of returners, a prolific freshman recruiting class and a handful of potentially impactful transfer bats and arms, Vanderbilt should find itself right back in the mix at the top of the SEC.

Here’s what’s stood out from Sunday’s exhibition and from fall camp so far:

This Could Be Vanderbilt’s Best Freshman Hitting Class In Years

Perfect Game ranked Vanderbilt’s 2026 recruiting class second only to LSU’s, and the early signs are encouraging. Even with high-profile bats like Eric Booth Jr. and Aiden Ruiz signing professionally out of the draft, the Commodores were left with a strong foundation of first-year hitters who have shined so far this fall.

James Tronstein might be the headliner. A California native, Tronstein was selected in the 15th round of the MLB draft by the Houston Astros but elected to honor his commitment to Vanderbilt. He’s flashed real power despite being undersized for a typical power hitter, and reached base six times Sunday, including a towering two-run blast in the fifth inning of Game 1. His contact skills remain a work in progress with a pronounced armbar and vulnerability to breaking balls, but his athleticism and raw power are hard to ignore. He feels like the type of player who Tim Corbin will find a way to pencil into the lineup come springtime.

Kaleb Traylor has flashed plus bat speed and was certainly the MVP of Sunday’s doubleheader. Traylor went 7-for-8 with two home runs, a sac fly, walk, and hit by pitch while swiping three bases and driving in a whopping 12 runs across two games. A third baseman by trade, Traylor still has questions to answer with the glove, but production like that will certainly earn him at-bats.

Jackson Melconian and RJ Cope are two more first-year names to keep an eye on. Melconian doesn’t have a path to immediate playing time or much power in his bat, but his defensive actions at shortstop are as polished as I’ve seen from a true freshman. He also collected four singles across two games on Sunday. Cope, a two-way talent, tossed a scoreless inning in Game 1 and, like Traylor, generates eye-opening bat speed at the dish.

With Noah Wilson and Gunner Skelton also in the mix, this class of freshman hitters has the chance to grow into one of the best Corbin has had in years.

"The [freshmen] are a very talented group," Missouri transfer Blaize Ward said after the game. "It's been really fun to help mentor them."

The Pitching Depth Looks Much Improved

Vanderbilt walked just three batters across 18 innings of action Sunday, two of which came from Nate Taylor in the seventh inning of Game 2. The Commodores were haunted by a lack of pitching depth through the entirety of last season, but they now seem better suited to sustain success on the mound. With Austin Nye still recovering from elbow surgery, as many as two weekend rotation spots could be up for grabs.

Michigan transfer Shane Brinham appears to have the inside track to one of them. Starting Game 2 for the Commodores, Brinham pounded the strike zone with his entire pitch mix and struck out four across two scoreless frames. The southpaw works from a low arm slot and gets impressive extension for his height, creating funky release angles and producing natural deception for hitters to deal with.

USC transfer Gavin Lauridsen could be primed to take the third weekend starter spot, at least until Nye returns. Used mostly in relief with the Trojans, Lauridsen has stood out for his strike-throwing and his command of a two-plane curveball. He's also added a cutter this fall, which he debuted on Sunday.

His arsenal won’t dazzle anyone on paper, but he shares Brinham’s long stride toward the plate and profiles as a natural fit for Sunday starts. He allowed a solo homer against Walters State but fanned five and landed 70% of his pitches for strikes over two innings.

The Early Portal Returns Are Encouraging

Brinham and Lauridsen aren’t the only two transfers making noise. Bud Coombs — a Maryland transfer — was also recruited for football, and it shows in his lower-half strength and ability to turn on the baseball. He hit a towering home run in Game 1 and looks all but certain to start in a corner outfield spot this spring.

"When I got [to Vandy] I just felt comfortable," Coombs said. "I just knew I'd be the best player possible coming here, and that's how I feel."

Ward, meanwhile, has impressed with a mature approach at the plate. He’s no stranger to SEC pitching, either, having posted an .825 OPS over 44 games at Missouri last season. Now, he's focusing on getting to more in-game power.

"I was more trying to hit the ball to the backside and be a slappy hiter last year," Ward said. "[Hitting coach Jason Espositio]'s instilled a lot of confidence in me to be able to go attack the ball and catch it out front."

Some Promising Bullpen Arms

Wyatt Nadeau has looked dominant throughout the fall and struck out all six batters he faced on Sunday. The tall right-hander sat 96 mph with his signature slider, completely overpowering Walters State’s lineup. Nadeau's also toyed with a sinker to add to his arsenal this season, which could be especially beneficial to him given he cuts his four-seamer and it doesn't generate a ton of natural rise. Forced into a starting role last season out of necessity, Nadeau now appears poised to make the transition to the bullpen, where he could be a late-inning force.

"I'm super grateful for every opportunity I got last year," Nadeau said. "It was exciting. I got a lot better, and pitching in games like that is only going to help me [this season]."

Sophomores Aiden Stillman and Nate Schlote both flashed upper-90s velocity and bat-missing stuff against Walters State. Each struck out the side in their one inning of work on Sunday, with Stillman punching out four after a batter reached on a dropped third strike. After an injury-riddled freshman season, Stillman showed sharper command of his breaking balls and looks ready for a much bigger role. Western Kentucky transfer Dominic Monaco and freshman Joseph Contreras have also shown the ability to get outs this fall and look to be frontrunners for middle relief options.

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