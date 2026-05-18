There's One More Chance For Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt Baseball To Avoid Soul-Crushing History. Column

NASHVILLE—For a second there, Tim Corbin had to sit there and collect his thoughts. He’d just gotten a real glimpse into the minds of his players and was tasked with reacting in real time.

Up until that point, all Vanderbilt’s players had done publicly was say the right things, the insignificant things. They said they were taking it one day at a time. They said that sweeping South Carolina was the only thing on their mind and that every game was important. Then, Ryker Waite said it.

Waite admitted that “of course” Vanderbilt’s players are feeling the pressure to keep its 19-year regional steak alive and that they all want to keep it going for Corbin because of what he means to them and all he puts into this. When he heard that, Corbin appeared to be thrown off. He stared through the turf. He likely couldn’t help but think back at how this all got here.

“I hate that he said that,” Corbin said before pausing for a second, “Yeah, I don’t know…”

Corbin’s lack of an initial comment wasn’t as much about him being upset with Waite as it was about what was weighing on him in the moment. In that moment, Corbin appeared to realize the magnitude of what this Vanderbilt team is feeling, the burden that they’re bearing.

“Yeah, I don’t like that. I mean, I love Ryker, don’t get me wrong. But I hate that they feel that way,” Corbin said. “I don’t want them to feel like they’re failing Vanderbilt baseball. That’s not how you operate.”

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin keeps an eye on his players during the first inning against South Carolina at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, May 14, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corbin wishes he could remove himself and the program’s history from the equation as Vanderbilt goes to Hoover, but he’s got to get on the bus with them and go. They can’t shed the name on the front of their jerseys, either. This is the state of things for this team, and they can’t run from them.

If this group loses a game in Hoover, that’s likely to be the last game it plays. If that’s the case, the program’s 19-year regional streak will be over. The streak has been a point of pride for this program over the years and a reminder of its consistency, but it’s on life support and Corbin’s players know it. They also appear to be aware of the reality that they’ll be considered the least successful Vanderbilt baseball team in the last 20 years if this is the year the streak ends.

Vanderbilt finished the regular season with a 32-24 record overall, a 14-16 SEC record and won just four of its 10 SEC series.The Commodores aren’t all that far off from a tournament berth from a pure wins perspective, but their RPI would put them in an unprecedented spot if they were to make the NCAA Tournament–unless they made a significant jump while in Hoover.

There’s only one way for this group to avoid historical lows.

Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin watches his team face against Oklahoma during the sixth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not all that impossible that Vanderbilt could get an at-large if it wins three games–including one against Florida–which is No. 9 in the RPI–but its back is firmly against the wall. The only thing it could do to truly feel comfortable that it will receive a berth is winning the whole thing. In any case, it has to perform when it heads south for its tournament opener against Kentucky on Tuesday.

As long as this group is playing, it will have a weight on it. Its back will be against the wall. Every game from now on is game seven for it. It would be naive to think anything else, and it doesn’t. Time to be real. Time to understand the stakes at play here.

“Every game matters,” Vanderbilt veteran Chris Maldonado said, “And we got to just play one game at a time and really just not make too much of it because that's when you put too much pressure on yourself. But just playing one game at a time and worrying about the next one is the most important thing right now.”

Vanderbilt infielder Chris Maldonado (8) connects for an RBI-single against Eastern Michigan during the sixth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good news for Vanderbilt; its leader knows that what Maldonado said is true. He knows it because he’s experienced this song and dance as much as just about anyone. He says the best way to win tournaments is by playing them one game at a time and approaching them as a true tournament rather than a place to test things out.

A number of Vanderbilt’s players know that too, as a result of winning the 2025 title in Hoover. It returned 23 players from the team that did that. It also still has nine players on its roster from the 2023 team, which won the SEC Tournament championship in Hoover.

The way Corbin designs his rosters has generally played for a multi-day event in the Hoover Met because of this program’s athleticism and small-ball ability. It’s always had a chance because of its pitching, too, although that’s the part of this Vanderbilt roster that is likely to limit it down the stretch. When Vanderbilt’s won this thing in 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2025 it’s also had some margin for error and a later start to the week than it will have this time.

No margin for error exists anymore, though. No excuses do, either. The only way this Vanderbilt team can avoid being the most unsuccessful in the last 20 years within this program is to win in Hoover, and win enough to get in the NCAA Tournament. Otherwise, the history will ensue.

“They know it, this is playoff baseball for Vanderbilt,” Corbin said. “It’s like the pink elephant in the room, you know it’s there. I don’t play any games with the guys, it’s just like ‘here’s what it is.”

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