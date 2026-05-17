Tim Corbin Looking to Add General-Manager Esque Staff Member To Vanderbilt Baseball Program
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin is looking to add someone to the Vanderbilt baseball staff in an effort to modernize his program.
The job doesn’t appear to be a true general manager role, but it’s labeled as a Director of Player Strategy and Personnel role–which is about as close as possible to a general manager role without being one.
Vanderbilt finished the regular season with a 32-24 record and a 14-16 mark in SEC play. It has a core of returners that have accounted for most of its production, but hasn’t fully unlocked the transfer portal–particularly on the pitching side.
Perhaps this role will aid Corbin and company in changing that moving forward.
Here are the job requirements:
- Roster Strategy and Architecture
- Construct multi-year roster plans
- Integrate high school, transfer portal, and draft risk into a cohesive strategy
- Maintain a rolling 2-4 year projection model
- Talent Identification and Acquisition
- Lead identification and evaluation of all prospective players
- Integrate scouting, analytics, and makeup assessment into decisions
- Financial Strategy
- Design and manage financial allocation aligned with priorities
- Coordinate with collectives and donors as needed
- Player Lifecycle Management
- Service as primary interface for agents and advisors
- Retention and Exit Strategy
- Monitor internal roster health, including engagement and transfer risk
- Lead structured exit conversations when necessary
- Build systems focused on retention
- Scouting and Information System Development
- Build and manage a centralized evaluation database
- Track performance data, scouting reports, applicable testing, and risk projections
- Other duties as assigned by the Head Baseball Coach
Vanderbilt is still alive in the 2026 season, but will likely have to win the SEC Tournament in order to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament. If the Commodores miss the tournament, this would be the first Vanderbilt team in over 19 years to do so. It’s a streak that appears to be putting some pressure on this Vanderbilt team.
“I mean obviously, yeah there is,” Vanderbilt shortstop Ryker Waite said in regard to pressure, “But we’re just trying to win one game at a time and we want to do this for Corbs and do this for the program. He puts so much into this. He’s the best coach of all time and I just love playing for him and we don’t want to be done.”
Whether Vanderbilt makes the NCAA Tournament or not, Corbin and company appear to be working to evolve with the nature of college baseball as a whole.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy