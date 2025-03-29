Three Key Stats from Vanderbilt's 9-0 Loss to Arkansas
No. 14 Vanderbilt suffered its first loss at Hawkins Field this season to No. 2 Arkansas 9-0 on Friday night.
The Commodores (20-6, 4-3 SEC) were unable to solve the puzzle that was Arkansas pitcher Zach Root, while their own pitcher was great in all but two innings he pitched. There were great defensive plays made by Vanderbilt too, including a great run-and-catch in center field by RJ Austin.
But the Commodores’ bats going silent, is what ended being their downfall against Arkansas. Three hits and four walks won’t get it done against one of the nation’s best teams. Here are three important stats from Friday’s 9-0 Arkansas victory:
0
That’s how many runs Arkansas pitcher Zach Root allowed against Vanderbilt. It was a dominant 7.2 innings of work with only one extra-base hit allowed and no runners reaching third base. He also struck out seven batter and issued three walks.
2
That’s how many home runs former Commodore Camden Kozeal had against his former teammates. Both of his home runs came against JD Thompson and his two run single in the bottom of the ninth capped off the scoring for Arkansas.
10
That’s how many strikeouts Vanderbilt pitchers recorded against the Razorbacks. Thompson had six while four relievers combined to throw four more. The Commodores have the best strikeouts per nine innings rate in the nation with nearly 13 a game. So, Friday’s total was short of that average, but it was still enough to give the Commodores a chance.
Game two will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday on SECN+.