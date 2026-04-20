Exclusive: Washington State Coach David Riley Evaluates Vanderbilt Basketball Transfer Ace Glass

NASHVILLE—In another world, Ace Glass would be a fourth of the way through a career at Washington State and would be on track to be one of its legends. He’d be its face of the program and the player that it built its rosters around moving forward.

When Washington State head coach David Riley was reached via text message to discuss what Glass brings to the table, though, he was likely in the midst of looking for some way to account for all that Glass gave him a year ago as a freshman. Riley also likely knows that replacing a player of Glass’ caliber likely isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Glass had just committed to Vanderbilt after one year in Washington State’s program, in which he set the program’s freshman single-game scoring record and record for points in a season by a freshman.

Riley could’ve chosen bitterness or avoided the trouble that came with avoiding a question regarding Glass at all. He doesn’t appear to have all that many sour grapes in regard to his former guard–who is Vanderbilt bound after making his commitment to the Commodores public on Friday–though.

“[He’s a] high character kid No. 1,” Riley told Vandy on SI. “He’s going to do great.”

Glass averaged 16.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and .8 steals per game in his freshman season in Pullman. He shot 45.5% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the free throw line. Glass is No. 6 in the country in points per possessions on off the dribble shots among players that attempted over five per game.

In Washington State’s 12-20 season, Glass and now-Ole Miss big man ND Okafor were the bright spots. Now, though, Glass is joining a Vanderbilt program that finished the 2025-26 season with a 27-9 record and was one shot away from the second weekend. He’s likely to take on a big role, too.

Vanderbilt views Glass as one of the best scoring guards that was available in the transfer portal and a combo guard that can be interchangeable at the one and the two. The Commodores’ staff likes Glass’ ability to avoid getting sped up, play off of two feet and avoid getting sped up by athletic defenders.

That evaluation appears to align with Riley’s.

“Super talent scorer who kept improving every single day,” Riley said in regard to Glass. “He is crazy coachable and a gym rat.”

Glass changed the dynamic of Washington State’s season as he took over a few games and was consistently in double figures as a freshman. Against Washington State’s best competition, Glass scored in double figures against Seton Hall, Washington and Gonzaga—which he did it against twice. USC was the only power-five team that Washington State faced that Glass didn’t reach double figures against. His best game came in a 40-point outing in Washington State’s overtime loss to Arizona State.

He is No. 6 in the country in points per possessions on off the dribble shots among players that attempted over five per game. It’s easy to see why. Glass is fearless. He can get to his spots as a result of his unique quickness, standout handle, ability to get on platform quickly and make difficult shots.

Now, Vanderbilt will add Glass to its roster and will use him as a high-volume scorer as it attempts to make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. While Glass and his teammates chase that, Riley will be rooting for Glass–even if he wishes he could’ve kept him longer.

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