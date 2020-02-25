CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Three Observations: Vanderbilt Versus South Alabama and Illinois-Chicago

Greg Arias

The Vandy Boys are in the midst of a five-game win streak, scoring two mid-week wins over South Alabama and the weekend sweep of Illinois-Chicago, and all five games were never really in doubt. 

While some of the scores might not suggest Vanderbilt dominated the games, when you look deeper into the final numbers, the Commodores were never really in any danger of losing any of last week's games. 

Here are three observations as to why.  

1) Commodores Starting Pitching: Here's where it was almost a total domination. Jack Leiter (12), Ethan Smith (7), Mason Hickman (12), Kumar Rocker (12), and Jake Eder (11) were strikeout machines in their individual outings last week, mowing down hitters left and right and in the process, eating up innings and controlling their games. 

Combined the five Vanderbilt starters tossed 33.2 of the 45 total innings played last week and finished with an ERA of 0.93 in five games. That left 12.1 innings of work for the bullpen.     

2) The Bullpen: Thomas Shultz, Michael Doolin, Sam Hliboki, Chris McElvain, Erik Kaiser, and Tyler Brown all had successful weeks, striking out 22 opposing hitters in the five wins. Only Luke Murphy struggled during the run, posting a 54.00 ERA after his Saturday appearance against UIC. Murphy did add a strikeout to the relievers total.

 3) Hitting: It's a good thing when three hitters- Ty Duvall, Cooper Davis, Austin Martin- hit .400 or better for the week, and three others-  Parker Noland, Carter Young, Justyn-Henry Malloy- topped the .300 mark in the same week.      

Combined, the Commodores finished the week with a .313 team batting average. No one expects one, much less three players to post averages over .400 for the season, but if this group can keep five or six hitters in the .300 range on the season, then this team is going to be pretty good with the pitching they have that should limit opponents from scoring many runs each game. 

Next Up:  Tuesday vs Evansville, 4:30 pm at Hawkins Field. 

This Week: Wednesday vs St. Louis, Friday, Saturday, Sunday vs Hawaii all home games.  

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's Leiter Named Conference SO-Freshman of the Week

Vanderbilt freshman pitcher Jack Leiter earns first-ever SEC honor.

Greg Arias

A New Lee is Something Special at Vanderbilt

No longer just his father’s son, Saben Lee is coming into his own

Kris Freeman

Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report: A win Streak

Week two of the college baseball season is in the books and after eight games, we're learning some things about this Vanderbilt squad.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt caps Stellar week with Sweep of Illinois-Chicago

Pitching was the story for the Vanderbilt Commodores as they cap off a perfect 5-0 week with back-to-back sweeps of South Alabama and Illinois-Chicago.

Greg Arias

Crump Breaks Commodore Hearts With Three at Buzzer

Vanderbilt surrenders a five-point lead in the final 20 seconds to fall at home.

Kris Freeman

Rocker Rolls Illinois-Chicago, Striking out Twelve in Vanderbilt win

Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker has been dominant in his two starts so far this season, and on Saturday he struck out twelve Illinois-Chicago hitters en route to his second win of the season.

Greg Arias

Scoreless Innings Streak at Twenty-Seven for Commodores Pitching Staff

The Vanderbilt Commodores pitching staff have shut out opponents in three consecutive games and will look for more Saturday afternoon against Illinois-Chicago in game two of the weekend set.

Greg Arias

Commodores Host Georgia with a chance for SEC win

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Georgia Bullodgs are the two bottom teams in the SEC standing, and the Commodores have a real chance to find another conference win.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Georgia Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Georgia Bulldog tonight at Memorial Gym in the only regular-season meeting between the two squads.

Greg Arias

Commodores Extinguish Flames Behind Hickman's Twelve Strikeouts

Mason Hickman never allowed the Flames of Illinois-Chicago to get going, striking out 12 hitters in a 9-0 shutout.

Greg Arias