Arch Manning, Ryan Wingo Connect for 75-Yard Touchdown on Texas’s First Play vs. Vanderbilt

A perfect start for the embattled Longhorns.

Dan Lyons

Ryan Wingo scored on Texas’s first play from scrimmage vs. Vanderbilt on a swing pass from Arch Manning.
Texas needs a big win over Vanderbilt in the worst way. The Longhorns have not been particularly impressive this season, and at 6–2, their backs are against the wall when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

Saturday’s home game against No. 9 Vanderbilt presents a huge opportunity for the Longhorns to add another statement win to their résumé. It is hard to get off to a better start than Texas did.

On the first play from scrimmage from the 25, Arch Manning put receiver Ryan Wingo into motion and hit him on a quick swing pass about five yards behind the line of scrimmage. Wingo ran through a weak arm tackle by a Vanderbilt defender at the line of scrimmage, and split another three defenders with some help by an effective Emmett Mosley V block. From there, it was off to the races and no one could come close to catching Wingo.

On the following drive, Texas’s aggressive front strip-sacked Diego Pavia, recovering the fumble at the Vanderbilt 29-yard line to set up a field goal.

Texas leads 10–0 just five minutes into the game.

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

