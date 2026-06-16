Tim Corbin On Independent Trip To Omaha: "We're gonna get back here again."

When Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin thinks about the trip he just made to Omaha, Nebraska, in the opening days of the College World Series, he thinks about the good times. He thinks about all of Vanderbilt’s trips there in which it played in this event. He thinks about standing on the grass there in 2014 and wondering if he’d ever get back there.

Those memories are some of the best of Corbin’s career. This trip, though, he won’t think about as fondly.

Corbin was in Omaha for meetings. He wasn’t a participant. Instead, he was left to watch and think about what the teams playing did in 2026 that his program didn’t. That’s a feeling he doesn’t want to experience many more times.

“When I go to Oma this time of year and you don't have your team, it's a very lonely place to be,” Corbin said Tuesday at Vanderbilt’s Topping Out Ceremony at Hawkins Field, “Even though you're in the midst of a lot of other people. When I'm there, usually, I go off by myself and just sit there and go ‘Okay, we're gonna get back here again. We're gonna get back here again.’”

Vanderbilt finished the 2026 season with a 33-25 record, an RPI that all but eliminated it from NCAA Tournament contention and an eerie exit in Hoover that was never unexpected. The program hasn't made it out of a regional since 2021. 2026, though, was its first year in 19 seasons in which it didn't make the NCAA Tournament. It was among the least successful seasons that Vanderbilt has had under Corbin's watch.

The season marks the first time since George W. Bush was president, Corbin was in his third year, David Price was a freshman at Vanderbilt and YouTube launched. That appears to be motivating to him as he works to right the program's wrongs.

“I don't look at it and go ‘oh, my gosh.’ I just look at it and say ‘I'm going to figure this sh** out, some way, somehow,’” Corbin said at the podium after Vanderbilt's SEC Tournament loss to Florida. “I love where college baseball is. I love where this conference is. I just look at it as ‘okay, we've got some good players coming back, but we need to better ourselves.’”

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