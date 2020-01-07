Two Commodores Named To D1Baseball SEC All-Decade Team For 2010-19

D1Baseball recently announced its SEC All-Decade team for the 2010-2019 decade, and it might surprise some as to how many Vanderbilt Commodores made the team.

The Southeastern Conference is arguably-if you really want to, but there's not much debate- the best conference in the country when it comes to baseball.

Five team conference teams have taken home the title since 1990 when Georgia claimed the first title for an SEC team. Missouri won the 1954 championship but was not a member of the SEC at that time.

LSU has claimed six titles since the Bulldogs championship, winning in 1990-91, 93, 96, 97, 2000 and 2009. South Carolina claimed the crown back-to-back in 2010-11.

Vanderbilt left Omaha with the hardware in 2014 and 2019 while Florida claimed the top prize in 2017.

The conference dominated the decade, winning five championships over the last 10 years, which provided a lot of talent now playing in the big leagues.

It might surprise some that of the 17 players named to the team of the decade, only two were Commodores.

Dansby Swanson, who was the number one overall pick in the 2015 draft and Carson Fulmer who was taken with the 8th overall selection in the same draft.

Here is what D!Baseball said of each former Commodore.

2B: Dansby Swanson, Vanderbilt (2013-2015)

Swanson had limited playing time as a freshman but busted on the scene in a big way as a sophomore for the Commodores. Swanson earned National Player of the Year honors during his career, while also helping guide Vandy to back-to-back CWS appearances, and of course, a national title in 2014. Swanson hit .333 with three home runs and 34 RBIs as a sophomore before hitting .335 with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs as a junior. Though most are aware of his prowess at shortstop, he also spent time at second base early in his career.

SP: Carson Fulmer, Vanderbilt (2013-2015)

Fulmer arrived in Nashville with high expectations and had no trouble meeting them. He had three successful seasons, leading Vandy to its first national title in one while also helping the program to a national runner-up finish the next season. On the mound, Fulmer had a 2.39 ERA in 52.2 innings as a freshman before tallying a 1.98 ERA in 91 innings as a sophomore. He had a strong junior campaign, too, going 14-2 with a 1.83 ERA in 127 innings. He also struck out 167 and walked 50.

