Vanderbilt Baseball Announces First Pitch Time Change For Series Opener
The Commodores welcome the Gaels for a three-game set in Nashville, but inclement weather induces an adjustment.
The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-1) baseball program hosts its first weekend series at Hawkins Field this weekend, however, due to inclement weather the Friday opener's first pitch time has been adjusted.
Vanderbilt and St. Mary's (4-1) will now hold first pitch on Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. CT to make the most of the mid-day warmth. The game was originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and the forecast called for near-freezing temperatures at that hour.
Fans with tickets will be able to use their previously purchased tickets for admission to the game.
Vanderbilt Baseball Schedule
February
- Feb. 14 - vs. Grand Canyon (MLB Desert Invitational) - W 4-3
- Feb. 15 - vs. Nebraska (MLB Desert Invitational) - L 4-6
- Feb. 16 - vs. UC Irvine (MLB Desert Invitational) - W 9-8
- Feb. 17 - vs. Air Force - W 3-1
- Feb. 18 - vs. Air Force - W 5-2
- Feb. 21 - vs. Saint Mary's - 2 p.m.
- Feb. 22 - vs. Saint Mary's - 1 p.m.
- Feb. 23 - vs. Saint Mary's - 12 p.m.
- Feb. 25 - vs. Tennessee Tech - 4:30 p.m.
- Feb. 28 - vs. UCLA (Southern California College Baseball Classic) - 7 p.m.
March
- March 1 - vs. USC (Southern California College Baseball Classic) - 4 p.m.
- March 2 - vs. UConn (Southern California College Baseball Classic) - 1 p.m.
- March 4 - vs. Evansville - 4:30 p.m.
- March 5 - vs. St. Bonaventure - 4:30 p.m.
- March 7 - vs. Xavier - 4:30 p.m.
- March 8 - vs. Xavier - 2 p.m.
- March 9 - vs. Xavier - 1 p.m.
- March 11 - vs. Valparaiso - 4:30 p.m.
- March 14 - at Auburn - 6 p.m.
- March 15 - at Auburn - 6 p.m.
- March 16 - at Auburn - 2 p.m.
- March 18 - vs. Belmont - 6 p.m.
- March 20 - vs. Texas A&M - 6 p.m.
- March 21 - vs. Texas A&M - 6 p.m.
- March 22 - vs Texas A&M - 2 p.m.
- March 25 - vs. Eastern Kentucky - 6 p.m.
- March 28 - vs. Arkansas - 7 p.m.
- March 29 - vs. Arkansas - 2 p.m.
- March 30 vs. Arkansas - 1 p.m.
April
- April 1 - vs. Western Kentucky - 6 p.m.
- April 4 - at Florida - 5:30 p.m.
- April 5 - at Florida - 3 p.m.
- April 6 - at Florida - 11 a.m.
- April 8 - vs. Dayton - 6 p.m.
- April 11 - at Oklahoma - 7 p.m.
- April 12 - at Oklahoma - 4 p.m.
- April 13 - at Oklahoma - 2 p.m.
- April 15 - vs Lipscomb - 6 p.m.
- April 17 - vs. Georgia - 6 p.m.
- April 18 - vs. Georgia - 6 p.m.
- April 19 - vs. Georgia - 2 p.m.
- April 22 - vs. Middle Tennessee State University - 6 p.m.
- April 25 - at Ole Miss - 6:30 p.m.
- April 26 - at Ole Miss - 5 p.m.
- April 27 - at Ole Miss - 1:30 p.m.
- April 29 - vs. Indiana State.- 6 p.m.
May
- May 2 - vs. Alabama - 6 p.m.
- May 3- vs. Alabama - 2 p.m.
- May 4 - vs Alabama - 3 p.m.
- May 6 - at Louisville - 5 p.m.
- May 9 - at Tennessee - 4:30 p.m.
- May 10 - at Tennessee - 4 p.m.
- May 11 - at Tennessee - 2 p.m.
- May 15 - vs. Kentucky - 6 p.m.
- May 16 - vs. Kentucky - 6 p.m.
- May - vs. Kentucky - 2 p.m.
