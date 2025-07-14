Vanderbilt Baseball Commit Drafted in First Round
The second Vanderbilt baseball commit has gone off the board.
With the No. 23 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals selected Vanderbilt baseball commit and second baseman Sean Gamble.
Gamble comes in at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds and is a highly rated left-handed hitter. According to MLB Analysis, “Gamble hits from the left-side of the plate and has a smooth and repeatable swing that allows him to do damage to all fields. He shows encouraging raw power that should only get better as he grows into his body a little more. He is an above-average runner and he played a lot of center-field while also spending time in the infield. Scouts see him profiling as more of an outfielder.”
In his three years at IMG, he batted at .374 and hit 12 home runs and drove in 72 runs. His senior year, Gamble hit .413 and gathered 30 RBIs. As a fielder and a hitter, he is one of the better athletes in the draft.
“Scouts praise his athleticism and arm strength; they predict him to be an above average player who could hit 20+ homers at the MLB level,” MLB draft analysis said.
It is not confirmed whether Gamble will decide to sign with his new team or play at Vanderbilt, however, it is expected that he will sign with the Royals.
Gamble has been compared to Phillies infielder Bryson Stott, who has played in Philadelphia since 2022.