Angels Settle With Late Pitcher Tyler Skaggs’s Family in Lawsuit Against Team
The Angels have agreed to a settlement with the family of the late former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs that will resolve the family’s lawsuit against the team, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reported Friday.
Skaggs, who pitched for Los Angeles for five years after two years with the Diamondbacks, died in July 2019 at the age of 27. His death was ruled accidental after he asphyxiated due to fentanyl provided to him by Angels communications director Eric Kay, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for his actions.
Per Rothstein, lawyers for the Skaggs family and the Angels conferred “after jurors, deliberating for more than two days, sent queries that suggested the verdict might go in the family’s favor.” The settlement's amount was undisclosed.
The settlement brings to an end a sordid three-month trial—and a yearslong saga—that saw figures such as Kay's ex-wife Carmela and longtime Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout take the stand amid a battle to determine culpability for Skaggs’s death.
Skaggs’s widow Carli Skaggs and his parents originally filed suit against the Angels for wrongful death and negligence in June 2021.