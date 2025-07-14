Vanderbilt Baseball Commit Drafted in Second Round of MLB Draft
Another Vanderbilt baseball commit has heard his name called.
With the 55th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays selected Vanderbilt baseball commit and shortstop Cooper Flemming.
Flemming is a 6-foot-3 left-handed hitter from Aliso Niguel High School in California. According to Perfect Game, he is the 20th overall shortstop in the draft and the No. 82 prospect in the class.
Flemming put up an excellent season his senior year in high school, batting .407 with six home runs and 27 RBIs.
According to MLB.com, Flemming, “employs a simple setup at the dish with good mechanics and a solid approach and could be an above-average hitter at the next level. There's raw power in there for him to tap into as he learns to add some loft, with some thinking it could be average pop in the future if he can add strength to his lean frame.”
Though he has been drafted, he still has a big decision to make: whether he wants to sign with his new team or play at Vanderbilt for three seasons. Because he was drafted on day one of the draft, Flemming is expected to sign with the Rays.
Flemming joins (X amount) other Vanderbilt commits that were drafted within the first three rounds. Seth Hernandez was drafted No. 6 overall to the Pirates, Sean Gamble was drafted 23rd overall to the Royals and Slater de Brun went at 37 to the Orioles.