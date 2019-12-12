Vanderbilt Baseball Duo Top Perfect Game Draft Projections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin and Kumar Rocker are ranked as Perfect Game’s top college prospects for the 2020 and ’21 MLB Draft, respectively, the publication announced this week.

Martin enters his junior season boasting a .367 career average including a breakout sophomore campaign. The Jacksonville, Florida, utility man led the SEC in average (.392), hits per game (1.62), on-base percentage (.486) and runs (87) while helping the Commodores to their second national title.

Martin is joined by junior southpaws Hugh Fisher (No. 16) and Jake Eder (No. 33) in addition to right-handed juniors Mason Hickman (No. 62) and Tyler Brown (No. 68). Sophomore right-hander Ethan Smith checks in at No. 122 and junior outfielder Cooper Davis is No. 126 for the 2020 grouping.

Rocker went 12-5 with a 3.25 ERA during his freshman campaign. During the right-hander’s red-hot finish, he went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA in four NCAA Tournament starts including striking out 19 batters during the first no-hitter in super regionals history.

The Athens, Georgia, product is joined by freshman right-hander Jack Leiter (No. 4), sophomore outfielder Isaiah Thomas (No. 84) and sophomore infielder Justyn-Henry Malloy (No. 87) in the 2021 draft.

Team banquet scheduled for Feb. 1

The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 1 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville.

Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2020 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s 2019 national championship season and individual award winners. The event is scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. with the start of a silent auction which runs until 7:15 p.m.

Student-athletes are scheduled to sign team autographs from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Tickets are available by visiting VUCommodores.com and can also be purchased at the ticket office in McGugin Center. For a fifth consecutive year, admission is priced at only $50 and includes a buffet-style dinner and complimentary valet parking (subject to availability at hotel).