Vanderbilt Baseball Finds Out SEC Tournament Seed and Matchup

Vanderbilt’s 2026 regular season came to a close Saturday afternoon as it finished SEC play with a 5-3 win over South Carolina

Vanderbilt finished 14-16 in SEC play as the Commodores now turn their focus to the SEC Baseball Tournament in an effort to salvage their season and find its way into the NCAA Tournament for the 20th consecutive season.

With Oklahoma splitting its two games against Tennessee Saturday, Vanderbilt is the No. 12 seed in this year’s SEC Baseball Tournament. The Commodores tied for 11th with the Sooners in the conference standings, but lost the tiebreaker due to Vanderbilt dropping a home series to Oklahoma in mid-April.

Vanderbilt will take on a familiar opponent in the first round: No. 13 seed Kentucky.

The Commodores and Wildcats met four weeks ago in Lexington, where Vanderbilt beat Kentucky two of three times for its first road series victory. The road series victory was critical at the time in terms of the team’s momentum.

In hindsight, the series victory ended up providing two critical wins en route to Vanderbilt’s 14-16 SEC record. Though the first game of the series is the one that left Vanderbilt fans feeling that their team left something to be desired.

Vanderbilt led 2-1 in the bottom ninth of the series opener before Kentucky won the game on a two-out walkoff grand slam. That swing game may prove to be critical in terms of Vanderbilt’s at-large bid case, but there is not time to dwell on that game anymore.

Vanderbilt has no choice but to go on a run in the SEC Tournament if it wants to keep its NCAA regional streak alive another year. Due to Vanderbilt’s RPI ranking, the Commodores probably need to get to the SEC title game to be in solid consideration for one of the final at-large spots in the 64-team field.

Throughout the season, Vanderbilt has been a team that was good at home, but had plenty of struggles winning away from Hawkins Field. Vanderbilt went 6-16 in road and neutral site games in the regular season. It will need to play polar opposite to that trend in the SEC Tournament.

Vanderbilt and Kentucky will play in the second game of the SEC Tournament. First pitch of the rematch between the Commodores and Wildcats is scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. CT Tuesday, or about 35 minutes following the conclusion of the game between the No. 16 and No. 9 seed.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.