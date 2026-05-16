What Seed Could Vanderbilt Baseball Get in the SEC Tournament? Breaking Down Each Possibility

Vanderbilt baseball has one game remaining in its 2026 regular season before next week’s SEC Tournament.

The Commodores were able to hold off South Carolina Friday night in a 9-5 win for their second consecutive win and to improve to 13-16 in the SEC. With one game left, Vanderbilt is tied with Kentucky for 12th place in the conference.

Of the 16 SEC teams, 14 of them have one game remaining. The other two are Oklahoma and Tennessee, who had their second game of the series suspended Friday night in the bottom of the seventh inning with Tennessee leading the Sooners 5-3. That game will be resumed at 1 p.m. CT Saturday before the two teams finish the regular season with the final game 45 minutes later.

The outcome of the games in that series could end up mattering to Vanderbilt in terms of possible tiebreakers that could result from Saturday’s outcomes.

If the SEC baseball season ended tonight, Vanderbilt would be the No. 12 seed. The Commodores can end up anywhere from the No. 11 seed to the No. 13 seed. Here are all the SEC Tournament seeding possibilities for the Commodores heading into Saturday.

How Vanderbilt Finishes 11th

For Vanderbilt to get out of the the 12-seed versus 13-seed matchup and into the 11-seed versus 14-seed matchup for the first round of the SEC Tournament, it would first and foremost need to win Saturday.

A win would give the Commodores a 14-16 record. But they would also need Tennessee or Oklahoma to win each of the final two games. If Oklahoma wins the final two games, Vanderbilt would win a 14-16 tie for 11th win Tennessee, Kentucky or both.

If Tennessee wins both games Saturday, Vanderbilt would be 11th either by itself or win a tiebreaker at 14-16 with Kentucky.

If the Commodores find their way into this spot, they would be the final game on Tuesday against LSU, which would likely start around 8:15 or 8:30 p.m. CT that night.

How Vanderbilt Finishes 12th

Vanderbilt does not necessarily have to win Saturday in order to get the 12-seed in Hoover. The way the Commodores end up with the 12th spot would be for Tennessee and Oklahoma to split the two games Saturday while Kentucky drops the series finale to Arkansas.

If that happens, Vanderbilt would either own a tiebreaker for 12th over Kentucky at 13-17, or lose a tiebreaker for 11th with Oklahoma at 14-16.

The 12-seed versus 13-seed matchup will take place about 35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the conference tournament Tuesday, which would be an approximate start time of 1 p.m. CT.

How Vanderbilt Finishes 13th

The simplest way that Vanderbilt drops down to 13th in the SEC is with a loss to South Carolina Saturday and Kentucky takes down Arkansas. Vanderbilt would be 13-17 and Kentucky would be 14-16.

Whether Oklahoma loses both games to Tennessee Saturday or splits, Vanderbilt would finish below Oklahoma in the standings. It would be just a matter of whether Vanderbilt is alone in 13th or if it loses a 12th place tiebreaker to Oklahoma at 13-17.

Another way in which Vanderbilt falls to the 13-seed would be if Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Oklahoma ended up in a three-way tie at either 14-16 or 13-17. The Commodores would lose that three-way tiebreaker because it would have the worst record among common opponents compared to the Sooners and Wildcats.

Whether Vanderbilt finishes 12th or 13th does not have any bearing on its path to a tournament run. The Commodores’ path in the tournament would only change if it is able to jump up to 11th after Saturday’s games.

Vanderbilt looks for a sweep over South Carolina in the regular season finale Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

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