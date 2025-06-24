Vanderbilt Baseball Finishes 17th In Final Top 25 Rankings
With the 2025 college baseball season coming to a close after the No. 6 LSU Tigers won their second College World Series in the past three seasons, Baseball America released its final Top 25 rankings Monday afternoon.
After being upset in the Nashville Regional, Vanderbilt finished ranked No. 17 in the final rankings after being selected as the No. 1 overall team in the NCAA Tournament.
The Commodores finished the season 43-18 and 19-11 in the SEC while claiming the SEC Tournament Championship over Ole Miss. Everything pointed to a deep postseason run as both the hitting and pitching were clicking at the right time, but losses to Louisville and Wright State ended Vanderbilt’s season much earlier than it would have hoped.
“Vanderbilt entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, but lost on its home field in a stunning upset to fourth-seeded Wright State. The Commodores needed a comeback win to beat the Raiders to open the tournament, then lost to them two days later. Vanderbilt’s offense was snake-bitten all weekend and scored just 10 runs across three games. The early exit leaves a sour taste, but Vanderbilt this year captured its second SEC tournament title in the last three seasons and earned a plethora of quality victories,” Baseball America said of why Vanderbilt was placed at No. 17 in the final rankings.
Vanderbilt finished the season 5-6 against ranked opponents, but considering the Commodores battled through the SEC gauntlet and found their way to the No. 4-seed in the SEC Tournament, the regular season ended up being a success.
As Vanderbilt looks to next season, it is starting to construct its roster. So far Vanderbilt has added four players from the transfer portal, including Washington State outfielder Logan Johnstone. Johnstone was an All-Mountain West first team selection as he batted. 337 and hit nine home runs and 17 doubles in 2025.
Here is the full list of Baseball America’s final Top 25 rankings.
- LSU
- Coastal Carolina
- Arkansas
- Louisville
- Oregon State
- UCLA
- Arizona
- Murray State
- North Carolina
- Auburn
- Florida State
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Duke
- UTSA
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Southern Miss
- Oregon
- Florida
- Clemson
- Georgia Tech