Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Ends Transfer Portal Silence, Lands Ex-Cougar Outfielder

The reigning SEC Tournament champions have received just three commitments from the transfer portal.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt's Brodie Johnston (9) steps on home plate after hitting a home run as Wright State catcher Boston Smith (18) watches during the second inning of the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament elimination game at Hawkins Field Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt's Brodie Johnston (9) steps on home plate after hitting a home run as Wright State catcher Boston Smith (18) watches during the second inning of the Nashville Regional NCAA Baseball Tournament elimination game at Hawkins Field Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt has been mostly quiet during the current NCAA baseball transfer portal window.

The Commodores landed two big commitments on the opening day of transfer portal, RHP Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) and first baseman Max Jensen (Cornell). However, no players have committed to come to Nashville.

That silence has finally been broken.

Former Washington State and Gonzaga outfielder Logan Johnstone announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on his social media Saturday.

In 54 games last season for Washington State, Johnstone posted a .337/.439/.571 slash line with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He also drew a 1:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 30 of each. He set career highs in nearly every category last season and is currently participating in the MLB Draft League this summer has a .400 batting average through nine games.

Johnstone has experience playing all three outfield positions. In 2025, he had a .973 fielding percent with only three errors committed. Those are also the only three errors Johnstone has committed in his collegiate career.

ICYMI: Vanderbilt Baseball Hires New Hitting Coach

Vanderbilt Commodores Baseball Roster Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

OF Koby Kropf
UTL Matthew Polk (Arizona State)
OF RJ Hamilton
INF Jayden Davis (Penn State)
P Ethan Robinson (Middle Tennessee)
LHP Ethan McElvain (Arkansas)
C AJ Depaolo
OF JD Rogers
C Mac Rose

Incoming Transfers

1B/3B Max Jensen (Cornell)
RHP Jacob Faulkner (Princeton)
OF Logan Johnstone (Washington State)

Players With No Eligibility Remaining

INF Jonathan Vastine
LHP Ryan Ginther
UTL Jacob Humphrey

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Baseball