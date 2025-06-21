Vanderbilt Ends Transfer Portal Silence, Lands Ex-Cougar Outfielder

Entering this week, Logan Johnstone has started the season off on the right foot with a hit in all 8️⃣ games he's appeared in. 🔥



.406/.486/.531 (1.017 OPS), 2 2B, 3B, 7 RBI, 9 R, 2 SB



Entering the season, Johnstone hit .335 with 67 hits in 55 games (17 multi-hit games) for… pic.twitter.com/uav2YHY4W1