Vanderbilt Ends Transfer Portal Silence, Lands Ex-Cougar Outfielder
Vanderbilt has been mostly quiet during the current NCAA baseball transfer portal window.
The Commodores landed two big commitments on the opening day of transfer portal, RHP Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) and first baseman Max Jensen (Cornell). However, no players have committed to come to Nashville.
That silence has finally been broken.
Former Washington State and Gonzaga outfielder Logan Johnstone announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on his social media Saturday.
In 54 games last season for Washington State, Johnstone posted a .337/.439/.571 slash line with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He also drew a 1:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 30 of each. He set career highs in nearly every category last season and is currently participating in the MLB Draft League this summer has a .400 batting average through nine games.
Johnstone has experience playing all three outfield positions. In 2025, he had a .973 fielding percent with only three errors committed. Those are also the only three errors Johnstone has committed in his collegiate career.
Outgoing Transfers
OF Koby Kropf
UTL Matthew Polk (Arizona State)
OF RJ Hamilton
INF Jayden Davis (Penn State)
P Ethan Robinson (Middle Tennessee)
LHP Ethan McElvain (Arkansas)
C AJ Depaolo
OF JD Rogers
C Mac Rose
Incoming Transfers
1B/3B Max Jensen (Cornell)
RHP Jacob Faulkner (Princeton)
OF Logan Johnstone (Washington State)
Players With No Eligibility Remaining
INF Jonathan Vastine
LHP Ryan Ginther
UTL Jacob Humphrey