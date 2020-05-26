Vanderbilt Baseball, Five Current Commits Among Gatorade National Player Finalists

Vanderbilt baseball head coach Tim Corbin is one of, if not the best recruiter in all college baseball, so the fact that he has another stellar class committed to join his program should surprise no one.

However, just how ridiculously loaded this class is might be a surprise to some.

Five current Vanderbilt commitments are among the 50 finalists- one from each state- for the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award. Of those finalists, one will be selected for the national player of the year in their sport.

Baseball is not the only sport for this award, as a total of twelve sports are included for this award, meaning a total of 607 state awards are given the male and female high school athletes each year.

Of course, the Commodores are accustomed to signing top talent, but this is impressive even by Vanderbilt standards.

The five potential future Commodores who will receive their state award include Robert Hassell III, OF/LHP-Tennessee, Hunter Owens, Pitcher, Maine, Jack Bulger, C-Maryland, Josh Baez, OF- Massachusetts, and Christian Litte, RHP-Missouri.

STATE CRITERIA

The Gatorade State Player of the Year award winners are evaluated and selected based on three criteria:

Athletic Excellence - Standout performance in their respective sport made at the high school, club, national or international levels of competition.

Academic Achievement - Review of GPA and class rank, as well as SAT and ACT scores, and academic honors distinctions.

Exemplary Character - Commitment to sportsmanship, character, and community through membership and participation in positive activities.

NATIONAL CRITERIA

After Gatorade State Player of the Year awards are announced, a Gatorade National Player of the Year is selected. Each sport’s pool of male and female state winners is evaluated further on the program’s three pillars – athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character. The twelve national winners selected represent the nation’s best all-around high school student-athletes. Of the national winners, one male and one female are recognized as the Gatorade Athlete of the Year for each sport recognized for this award.

