Vanderbilt Baseball Gets Star Pitcher Through MLB Draft

NASHVILLE---He's back.

Vanderbilt starting pitcher Connor Fennell will return to the Commodores despite being selected in the 20th round of the MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

"Not done yet," Fennell said in an Instagram post, "See you at the Hawk."

Fennell posted a 4.96 ERA and a 4-2 record as Vanderbilt's Friday-night starter in 2026 after a breakout 2025 season in which he posted a 2.53 ERA and 6-0 record. Fennell navigated pitch tipping, a few mechanical changes that he needed to make and what he calls the most individual adversity he’s been through at any point in his career in 2026.

He believes he’s better off for it, though.

“I've learned how to deal with struggle,” Fennell said. “This is the first year that in competition, I've actually dealt with struggles, dealt with tipping, dealt with pitching mechanics to work on throughout the year. So it's been good to learn myself.”

Now, Vanderbilt gets to see what Fennell has learned in his return to the mound as a senior. Fennell was Vanderbilt's only real reliable starter in 2026, but he's set to rejoin a rotation that could be the program's best since Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were on campus. Fennell will likely earn a weekend role alongside Austin Nye and Michigan transfer Shane Brinham.

Most industry sources told Vandy on SI that Fennell's status was truly up in the air heading into the draft. They appeared to lean towards the likelihood of Fennell signing with an organization, but his down year in 2026 and unorthodox style lowered his stock enough for him to get through the draft. The White Sox took him, but didn't have enough money in their pool to sign him. He was the only pick that they didn't sign.

Fennell works quickly and doesn't blow anyone away with his velocity, but could be a higher pick in 2027 if he improves his numbers.

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