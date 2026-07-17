White Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Chicago White Sox to open the second half of the season on Apple TV.

The Jays lost five of their last eight games heading into the break, while the Sox are coming off a sweep against the A’s.

The White Sox swept the Jays in Chicago in a three-game set back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for White Sox vs. Blue Jays on Friday, July 17.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

White Sox +1.5 (-193)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

White Sox +112

Blue Jays -135

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

White Sox: Anthony Kay (6-4, 4.23 ERA)

Blue Jays: Spencer Miles (4-1, 2.85 ERA)

Anthony Kay has been pretty good over the last few weeks for the Sox. He’s allowed just eight runs (six earned) in 19 innings (2.84 ERA) across his last four starts. The southpaw has a 5.94 ERA on the road and 3.06 ERA at home, though.

Spencer Miles started two games for the Jays back in May, going just three innings in each outing, and was recalled again for a start last week. He allowed two runs on seven hits in four innings against the Giants on July 7.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

White Sox record: 50-45

Blue Jays record: 45-51

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Tristan Peters OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+125)

Tristan Peters has been impressive in his rookie season. He’s batting .301 with an .832 OPS, scoring 37 runs and driving in 36 in 91 games.

Peters has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six of his last seven games and 11 of his last 16. He’s also batting .324 vs. RHP this season.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

The Blue Jays have a few things going for them in tonight’s matchup.

First of all, Toronto is just 31-42 vs. RHP this season, but 14-9 vs. southpaws like Kay. Secondly, the White Sox have struggled mightily on the road this year to the tune of a 19-28 record.

Miles has been solid enough in his few starts this season, and Kay’s numbers on the road are worrisome.

I could see the Blue Jays pulling away from the White Sox at home.

Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+158)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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