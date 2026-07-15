AL Central Division Odds: Guardians and White Sox Share Division Lead at All-Star Break

The American League Central is one of the more interesting divisions in baseball this season. No one is really capable of running away with things, and the Chicago White Sox have surprised a lot of people to lead the division at the All-Star break.

The Cleveland Guardians are right there with the same winning percentage as the Sox, and the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers still have a chance to make up some ground in the second half. You can all but count out the Kansas City Royals, though.

Let’s take a look at the AL Central division odds at the All-Star break.

AL Central Odds at All-Star Break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cleveland Guardians: -105

Chicago White Sox: +200

Minnesota Twins: +600

Detroit Tigers: +700

Kansas City Royals: +25000

The Guardians and White Sox both have a .526 winning percentage at the break, but the oddsmakers understandably give Cleveland a better chance of winning the AL Central.

The Guards have been able to stay competitive in the division despite missing a few key bats for good portions of the first half of the season. Chase DeLauter has stepped up in his rookie season, and they have a solid rotation led by Gavin Williams and Parker Messick.

Cleveland has been strong at home (24-22) and on the road (27-24) this year, and has the depth to keep that up in the second half.

The White Sox are hoping that their youth movement can keep it up in the second half. Colson Montgomery has 23 home runs, and Munetaka Murakami has 20 in just 60 games. Their 19-28 record on the road is worrisome, but if they can keep up their home dominance (31-17), maybe they’ll have a chance.

The Twins are three games back of the White Sox and Guardians atop the AL Central, but they are a game under .500 at 48-49. Joe Ryan and Taj Bradley are leading the way on the mound, with Byron Buxton slugging 25 home runs in the first half.

The Tigers have been able to hang around even with a few injuries to their pitching staff. Tarik Skubal is healthy again, and Casey Mize boasts an ERA under 3.00. Detroit is a dark horse in the AL Central.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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