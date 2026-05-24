Vanderbilt Baseball Has An NCAA Tournament Case, But There's One Elephant In The Room

NASHVILLE—There’s an elephant in the room in regard to Vanderbilt baseball’s NCAA Tournament rèsumè ahead of Monday’s NCAA Selection Show.

With one metric excluded, Vanderbilt’s body of work indicates that it should be heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 20th-consecutive season and would be able to brush a number of its issues under the rug for a few more weeks. Instead, though, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin was addressing media members, thanking them for their coverage as if he knew his team’s season was over after his final press conference in the basement of the Hoover Met on Wednesday.

Corbin’s reflective nature indicated that he knows Vanderbilt’s RPI–which is No. 73 in the country as of Sunday–is preventative as it aims to make the NCAA Tournament. No team in recent memory has made the NCAA Tournament with an RPI worse than 60. Putting Vanderbilt in the tournament would set a bold historical precedent if the committee were to do so.

No mainstream bracketology services expect the committee to do that, though, even if Corbin believes they should consider it.

“It is completely out of our hands,” Corbin said. “If there were 64 teams, do I think we're a 64? I do. But there's measurement devices to all of this. So people may not think that. But who knows? Who knows what happens? It might be some teams that have won their conference that win their tournament and open up some spots. If they open up some spots, we'll be waiting.”

Vanderbilt finished the season with a 33-25 record and a 15-17 SEC record. The precedent that the committee has set is that an SEC team with 15 wins is almost always in the tournament–particularly with Vanderbilt’s strength of schedule being 48th in the country, its DSR being 40th and its KPI sitting at No. 55 as of its exit from the SEC Tournament.

The RPI is an outlier metric in regard to Vanderbilt’s other metrics, but Vanderbilt could’ve prevented it from holding it back if it would have avoided two bad losses to Missouri and a 1-5 record in neutral site events throughout non-conference play. Those may be too much for this Vanderbilt team to overcome.

Corbin is of the belief that his team shouldn’t be defined solely based on what appears to be the NCAA’s most heavily weighted metric, though.

“I think it's a tool,” Corbin said when asked about the RPI. “Is a tool, but I don't think it's the whole tool. I think common sense prevails. When you look at a body of work, I think you look at a team from start to finish, what they've done. I know we started off 13-12 and now we're 20-12 in the last half. We played on the road a little bit more. We scheduled tournaments tough, and we didn't get off to a good start. We've had our challenges obviously, with health, and we've overcome them to some degree. It hasn't been easy at all.”

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