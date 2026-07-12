Who was the First Vanderbilt Player Selected in the 2026 MLB Draft?

NASHVILLE — It took longer than what Vanderbilt fans are used to, but the Commodores finally had their first player taken in the 2026 MLB Draft. Former Vanderbilt baseball star Mike Mancini was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the No. 268-overall pick in the ninth round.

Mancini came to Vanderbilt after a strong career at James Madison with a moment like this in mind. He knew that if he wanted to take the next steps in his college career, he had to do it at a place like Vanderbilt.

Two years later, Mancini has done it.

Mancini hit for a .305 average, .433 on-base percentage and a 1.028 OPS. Mancini homered 13 times and doubled 15 times in the midst of his breakout season. 2026 was the year Mancini had in mind when he arrived at Vanderbilt, but couldn’t execute in 2025 due to a hamate injury and a dose of imposter syndrome. Imposter syndrome didn’t appear to be part of his story anymore in 2026, though.

“You can tell he’s playing with some freedom, for sure,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said during the season. “Mike has done some things that I think a lot of Vanderbilt players haven’t done, to be in double figures in both home runs and stolen bases. Austin Martin didn’t do that. That's just a pretty good, well rounded offensive player.”

Corbin honored Mancini by comparing him to Ethan Paul, Julian Infante, Mike Yasztrzemski and Curt Casali–who he considers the best seniors to play for his program.

Now, Mancini aims to have a professional career that elevates his Vanderbilt legacy. Mancini will do it without imposter syndrome.

“I see him enjoying this game again,” Mancini’s mom, Jacquie, said during the season. “Unfortunately there was a rough patch because he got to see the business side of baseball–that part is not so much fun. He just wanted to get back to enjoying this sport like he’s a little kid again. "

MLB.com listed the approximate pick value of the selection as $208,500.

Vanderbilt didn't have a player selected in the first round for just the third time since 2011, including its second draft in three years. During those other two drafts, 2013 and 2024, it had at least one second-round selection, including three in the latter.





Top Drafted Vanderbilt Player Each Year Under Tim Corbin 2025: Seth Hernandez, RHP PIT 1st Round (6th overall)

2024: Owen Hall, RHP DET 2nd Round

2023: Max Clark, OF DET 1st Round (3rd overall)

2022: Andruw Jones, OF ARI 1st Round (2nd overall)

2021: Jack Leiter, RHP TEX 1st Round (2nd overall)

2020: Austin Martin, UTL TOR 1st Round (5th overall)

2019: JJ Bleday, OF MIA 1st Round (4th overall)

2018: Ryan Weathers, LHP SD 1st Round (7th overall)

2017: Kyle Wright, RHP ATL 1st Round (5th overall)

2016: Ian Anderson, RHP ATL 1st Round (3rd overall)

2015: Dansby Swanson, SS ARI 1st Round (1st overall)

2014: Tyler Beede, RHP SF 1st Round (14th overall)

2013: Kevin Ziomek, LHP DET 2nd Round

2012: Matt Olson, 1B OAK 1st Round (47th overall)

2011: Sonny Gray, RHP OAK 1st Round (18th overall)

2010: Drew Hayes, RHP CIN 11th Round

2009: Mike Minor, LHP ATL 1st Round (7th overall)

2008: Pedro Alvarez, 3B PIT 1st Round (2nd overall)

2007: David Price, LHP TB 1st Round (1st overall)

2006: Mike Minor, LHP TB 13th Round

2005: Kyler Burke, OF SD 1st Round (35th overall)

2004: Jeremy Sowers, LHP CLE 1st Round (6th overall)

2003: Robert Ransom, RHP CHC 23rd Round

2002: Khalil Greene, SS SD 1st Round (13th overall)

2001: Josh Cram, RHP SF 4th Round

2000: Patrick Boyd, OF TEX 4th Round

1999: Mike Paradis, RHP BAL 1st Round (13th overall)

1998: Matt Padgett, OF FLA 5th Round

1997: Matthew LeCroy, C MIN 1st Round (50th overall)

1996: Kris Benson, RHP PIT 1st Round (1st overall)





Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.