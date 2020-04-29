Vanderbilt Baseball, Kumar Rocker Recognized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2019 Vanderbilt baseball team and starting pitcher Kumar Rocker will be recognized at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony as part of notable honorees, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 2019 Commodores have been named male amateur team of the year while Rocker has been tabbed co-amateur male athlete of the year. The honors will be formally presented at the Hall of Fame’s annual induction, which features Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin, Aug. 1 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Rocker helped the Commodores to their second national title in six seasons, going 10-1 with a 2.17 ERA in his last 11 starts in 2019. In four NCAA Tournament starts, The Tennessean 2019 Sportsperson of the Year went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA en route to being named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

The Commodores set an SEC record with 59 victories during the ’19 campaign while capturing the league’s regular-season and tournament titles for the first time in a season since 2007. The program set several benchmarks including matching a conference record with 13 student-athletes selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

In addition to Corbin’s induction into the hall, the celebration will feature another pair of Commodores. Former Vanderbilt and NBA Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Perry Wallace will be honored posthumously with the David Williams Significant Historical Achievement Award. Commodore bowler Maria Bulanova will be named the amateur female athlete of the year.

Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame enshrines and honors athletes, teams, coaches, sportswriters and sports administrators who have made an impact on the history of Tennessee sports. The Hall serves as a platform to connect athletes, coaches, sports fans, and supporters by acknowledging life achievements implemented through sports.

NOTE: Content courtesy of Vanderbilt Baseball

