CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Baseball, Kumar Rocker Recognized

Greg Arias

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2019 Vanderbilt baseball team and starting pitcher Kumar Rocker will be recognized at the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony as part of notable honorees, the organization announced Wednesday.

The 2019 Commodores have been named male amateur team of the year while Rocker has been tabbed co-amateur male athlete of the year. The honors will be formally presented at the Hall of Fame’s annual induction, which features Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin, Aug. 1 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Rocker helped the Commodores to their second national title in six seasons, going 10-1 with a 2.17 ERA in his last 11 starts in 2019. In four NCAA Tournament starts, The Tennessean 2019 Sportsperson of the Year went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA en route to being named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

The Commodores set an SEC record with 59 victories during the ’19 campaign while capturing the league’s regular-season and tournament titles for the first time in a season since 2007. The program set several benchmarks including matching a conference record with 13 student-athletes selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

In addition to Corbin’s induction into the hall, the celebration will feature another pair of Commodores. Former Vanderbilt and NBA Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Perry Wallace will be honored posthumously with the David Williams Significant Historical Achievement Award. Commodore bowler Maria Bulanova will be named the amateur female athlete of the year.

Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame enshrines and honors athletes, teams, coaches, sportswriters and sports administrators who have made an impact on the history of Tennessee sports. The Hall serves as a platform to connect athletes, coaches, sports fans, and supporters by acknowledging life achievements implemented through sports.

NOTE: Content courtesy of Vanderbilt Baseball

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Missing Vanderbilt Baseball, Hot Dogs, Peanuts, And Crack Jacks

Baseball is the only sport my mom likes, and she had to remind me that Tuesday would have been one of the Vanderbilt baseball games I had gotten her tickets to see,

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Quarterback Recruit To Announce Decisions Wednesday Afternoon

Three-star Houston, Texas quarterback Kyron Drones is apparently ready to end the suspense.

Greg Arias

Stay-or-Go NBA Draft Decisions That Will Shape the SEC Basketball Season

Not every player who has declared for the 2020 NBA draft will keep his name in the pool.

Greg Arias

Poll: Athletic Directors Believe We Will Have A College Football Season

There's some hope on the horizon that we will indeed have a college football season in some form this fall.

Greg Arias

NCAA Makes Change To Targeting Rule For Football

In case you missed this, and some of us probably did, the NCAA has made a change to the targeting rule in college football.

Greg Arias

It's No Surprise, The SEC Dominated NFL Draft, Again

The SEC is the premier conference in the land when it comes to producing top talent for the NFL, and if that wasn't clear enough before, look no further than the final numbers from last weekend's NFL Draft.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Riley Neal Signs UDFA Deal With Broncos

Former Commodore quarterback Riley Neal has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Kalijia Lipscomb Signs UDFA Deal With Chiefs

Former Commodore Kalijia Lipscomb suffered through a long weekend of the NFL Draft, where he did not hear his name called.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Jared Pinkney Signs UDFA Deal With Falcons

Former Commodore Jared Pinkney suffered through a long weekend of the NFL Draft, where he did not hear his name called.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Vaughn Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the NFL franchise selected Vaughn with the 12th pick of the third round, No. 76 overall on Friday night.

Greg Arias