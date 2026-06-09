Vanderbilt Baseball Lands Star Maryland Transfer Bud Coombs

NASHVILLE---Vanderbilt baseball has landed a commitment from Maryland transfer Bud Coombs, he announced on Tuesday.

Coombs had a 1.270 OPS in 30 games last season with more walks than strikeouts for Maryland. He hit .360 with nine doubles and nine home runs in 114 plate appearances last season. Coombs also walked more than he struck out.

The decision to transfer came for Coombs in the weeks following his inclusion on the All-BIG 10 freshman team. He's Vanderbilt baseball's second transfer portal addition after Wofford transfer Niko Brini.

Brini and Coombs will be headliners of a crucial transfer portal class for Tim Corbin and company. Outfield was perhaps the biggest need in Vanderbilt's portal class after the departures of Logan Johnstone and Will Hampton as well as the likely addition, and the additions could each earn starting roles in their absences.

Coombs also played football at Maryland, but the indication is that he's focusing on baseball full time at Vanderbilt.

TRANSFER: Maryland outfielder Bud Coombs commits to Vanderbilt. Coming off a .360/.491/.779 with 9 HR in 30 games.



Above average speed, arm strength + raw power. Former running back.



Not draft-eligible until 2028. He is the No. 31 ranked prospect in the 2028 Draft.



👇PROFILE👇 pic.twitter.com/g9ZjbuV6k7 — Over-Slot Baseball (@OverSlot_) June 9, 2026

Vanderbilt baseball looks to recover from a 2026 season in which it missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 19 seasons and the first time since early in Corbin's tenure. It was the longest streak in college baseball and its abrupt end has caused Corbin to conduct an internal audit of the program following the season.

“I don't look at it and go ‘oh, my gosh.’ I just look at it and say ‘I'm going to figure this sh** out, some way, somehow,’” Corbin said. “I love where college baseball is. I love where this conference is. I just look at it as ‘okay, we've got some good players coming back, but we need to better ourselves.’”

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