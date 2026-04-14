Vanderbilt Baseball Looks For Bounce Back Week: The Anchor

Vanderbilt baseball returns to the diamond tonight for what is another all-important week of baseball.

The Commodores are coming off a series loss to No. 16 Oklahoma at home over the weekend and dropped to 7-8 in SEC play and 21-16 overall on the season. At the halfway point of the conference season, things are looking bleak with postseason tournament projections seeming to only get worse by the week.

But in the game of baseball, things can change quickly. And that is exactly what Vanderbilt needs right now if it does not want to be on the outside looking in come the NCAA Tournament Selection show in late May.

Vanderbilt has another big week ahead of itself with four road games. The Commodores start on the road with a crosstown foe in Lipscomb before hitting the road again for a weekend series against Kentucky.

Vanderbilt has struggled mightily away from home this season with a record of 2-10. Another week of that trend continuing, and the state of union of the Commodores will go from bad to worse. Vanderbilt has to figure out its road struggles and its struggles as a team overall this week because time will quickly start to run out otherwise.

Vanderbilt and Lipscomb is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

4 days

The Anchor: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Vanderbilt bowling’s Avery Domaguin was named to the National Collegiate Bowling Championship all-tournament team, per a media release. Domaguin helped lead Vanderbilt bowling to an appearance in the national semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

After this weekend’s SEC baseball series, Vanderbilt baseball ranks No. 100 in the latest RPI rankings. The Commodores dropped two of three games in a home series against No. 16 Oklahoma.

Former Vanderbilt guard George Kimble III is gaining interest from several programs, including a few teams that are in power conferences, per The Portal Report.

Monday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt men’s golf is in (x) place at the first two rounds of the Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship, Day 2, 8 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball at Lipscomb, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On winning the World Series] “It’s very special. Seeing all these grown men over there acting like little kids, it’s what it’s all about.” David Price

We’ll Leave You With This…