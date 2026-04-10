Vanderbilt Baseball Looks For Series Win: The Anchor

Vanderbilt baseball is looking to win its third consecutive home SEC series this season. The Commodores took down No. 16 Oklahoma in the series-opener Thursday night 10-5 off what was an unreal performance from Mike Mancini.

Going into tonight’s game, Vanderbilt is looking for a win and a series win that will certainly help build its resume. Vanderbilt is 2-for-2 at home during conference play in series-clinching games. The Commodores beat LSU in the first two games of the series before sweeping Tennessee in all three games to win the series.

As of this morning, there is no starting pitcher that has been named. Vanderbilt decided to mix its starting rotation up slightly by having Wyatt Nadeau pitch in the series finale as opposed to his regular Game 2 starts each weekend.

But what is not unknown heading into Friday’s game is Vanderbilt’s offense. The Commodores were a little slow to get going a night ago, but they were able to put 10 runs on the board after scoring five runs in the bottom eighth to help seal a win.

That is the advantage Vanderbilt will have over almost any team in the SEC in each conference series. This series is no different. Oklahoma is the second team Vanderbilt has played that is ranked in the top seven in the conference in pitching. While Oklahoma may have the advantage on the mound on paper, Vanderbilt has an advantage in the batter’s box. In the first game, offense beat defense and Vanderbilt is hoping that can happen again this weekend.

Vanderbilt and Oklahoma is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

8 days

The Anchor: Friday, April 10, 2026

For the second consecutive week, Vanderbilt men’s golf freshman Jon Ed Steed has won the SEC Freshman of the Week. It is his third of the 2025-2026 season.

In Vanderbilt lacrosse’s 17-7 win over Lindenwood, Logan Risenhoover scored a career-high six goals to lead the Commodores past the Lions.

In Vanderbilt bowling’s first game at the Final Four of the NCAA Championships, it takes on No. 3 Arkansas State. The final four teams compete in a double elimination tournament where the National Champion is crowned Sunday.

Thursday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball beat No. 16 Oklahoma 10-5.

Friday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women’s tennis at No. 17 Florida, 4 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. Alabama, 5 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. No. 16 Oklahoma, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Joe Walker Invitational (Oxford, Mississippi), Day 1.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Crimson Tide Invitational (Tuscaloosa, Alabama).

Vanderbilt bowling at the Final Four of the NCAA Championships, Day 1.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I told our players not to listen to this business about a lame duck coach. I may be a duck and I may be lame, but I’m not a lame duck.” C.M. Newton

We’ll Leave You With This…

Put a few into orbit tonight ☄️ pic.twitter.com/4OlPEOQcMi — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) April 10, 2026