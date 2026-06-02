Vanderbilt Baseball Offseason Transfer Portal Tracker

Vanderbilt baseball’s 2026 offseason has officially arrived and the transfer portal is officially opened.

Vanderbilt enters the offseason after having its most unsuccessful season in the last 20 years. The Commodores saw their 19-year regional streak come to an end with a loss to No. 5 seed Florida in the second round of the SEC Tournament. It was a season where Vanderbilt caught the injury bug before the season even began and it suffered throughout the season.

The Commodores had plenty of pitching woes through the season and the result was missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Now, Vanderbilt has a crucial offseason ahead of itself this summer. The way head coach Tim Corbin uses the transfer portal will be the most important thing for Vanderbilt this offseason. Evaluations of any additions will need to be on point for Corbin and his coaching staff to get back to where the program was.

Monday, six Vanderbilt players entered the transfer portal on the first day it opened. Here is this year’s Vandy On SI baseball transfer portal tracker. From everything from additions to departures, every portal roster move will be tracked here.

Departures

Miller Green, LHP

One of Vanderbilt’s veteran pitchers is in the portal after his junior year. The left-hander did not make his first appearance of the 2026 season until April 7 after beginning the season with an injury. Green appeared in five games in 2026, but he finished his Vanderbilt career with a 3.64 ERA through three seasons.

Will Hampton, OF

Hampton was unable to find himself in Vanderbilt’s regular batting order during his sophomore season. Despite producing at times in pinch hit situations, Hampton was not a regular starter.

“It’s just always staying ready. Always staying ready. Because you never know when your name’s going to be called and when your number’s going to be called,” Hampton told Vandy On SI on his role in April. “So just really whatever helps the team win. I love these guys and just doing it for my brothers.”

There is no telling how his role would have changed if he stayed in Nashville for another season, but that is a question that will not be answered. After redshirting as a freshman, Hampton batted .242 in 2026.

Carter Johnstone, INF

Carter Johnstone transferred to Vanderbilt with his brother, Logan Johnstone, last offseason. But he was never able to find a role in the Commodores’ batting lineup. After batting .344 at Cal State Fullerton, he hit just .143 at Vanderbilt. He made an appearance in 18 games this past season.

Hudson Barton, RHP

Hudson Barton was another pitcher that was dealing with injuries. Barton appeared in nine games across two seasons for Vanderbilt. It does not come as much of a surprise to see Barton enter the portal given the limited time he saw. He had a 5.40 ERA in four appearances this past season.

Jakob Schulz, LHP

Jakob Schulz struggled in his second season for Vanderbilt in 2026. Though he had the ability to stay in games for longer relief outings, he had an ERA of 6.41 in 16 appearances in 2026.

Tristan Bristow, RHP

Bristow was included in the four pitchers that entered the portal for Vanderbilt on June 1. Bristow made 10 appearances this past season and had an ERA of 3.24.

Pitching was already the biggest need for Vanderbilt going into the offseason. With four pitchers in the portal already, the Commodores should be expected to bring in plenty of pitching enforcements this portal cycle, among other needs .

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