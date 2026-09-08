Vanderbilt Baseball Releases 2027 Conference Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball’s conference schedule for next season has officially dropped.

Per a media release, Vanderbilt will begin 2027 SEC baseball play on the road against South Carolina on the weekend of March 19-21.

Vanderbilt will have a home series scheduled against Ole Miss on March 25-27, Kentucky on April 9-11, Mississippi State on April 23-25, Florida at home from May 7-9 before playing its final homestand of the season against Auburn May 14-16.

Outside the South Carolina road series, the Commodores will go to LSU April 2-4, Georgia April 16-18, Texas April 30-May 2 and close the regular season with a trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee May 20-22.

All SEC schedules are subject to change depending on television schedules as well as pending the determination of which series will be played on a Thursday through Saturday.

It is a schedule that has its challenges next season for Vanderbilt. Georgia and Texas were the top two teams in the SEC going into the SEC Baseball Tournament last season. Vanderbilt saw its 2026 season end at the hands of Florida in the second round in Hoover, who it will play next season in conference play.

Auburn and Mississippi State are two other teams that went on runs during the NCAA Tournament last season. Both teams made it through regionals, but ultimately saw their seasons end in Super Regionals.

Last season, Vanderbilt finished with a 33-25 record and saw its 19-year NCAA Regional streak come to an end. The Commodores will look to get back to the standard that they are used to. If one thing is for sure, Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin does not want the 2026 season to become the new normal for his program. He has done what he could throughout the offseason thus far in the transfer portal and trying to maintain as many recruits as he could.

Vanderbilt will be in action long before the 2027 regular season starts, though. Vanderbilt will play four fall exhibition games between the months of October and November, beginning Oct. 18 with an exhibition game against Walters State.

Here is the full Vanderbilt baseball SEC schedule for next season.

Vanderbilt Baseball 2027 SEC Schedule

March 19-21: at South Carolina

March 25-27: vs. Ole Miss

April 2-4: at LSU

April 9-11: vs. Kentucky

April 16-18: at Georgia

April 23-25: vs. Mississippi State

April 30-May 2: at Texas

May 7-9: vs. Florida

May 14-16: vs. Auburn

May 20-22: at Tennessee

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