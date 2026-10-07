Vanderbilt Baseball Releases Full 2027 Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball is getting ready to begin its fall baseball slate, but it just dropped some news for next season.

Per a media release, Vanderbilt’s full 2027 baseball schedule is officially here. The Commodores will begin their new campaign Feb. 19-21 in Surprise, Arizona at a College Baseball Series event. They will face off against Oregon State, UC Santa Barbara and Nebraska on opening weekend before taking another trip in the state of Arizona for a date at Arizona State Feb. 22.

Vanderbilt’s first home stand will start with a weekend series against Rutgers Feb. 26-28 and then play midweek home games against Evansville and Miami Ohio March 2 and 3.

The Commodores will stay in the city of Nashville that weekend, where it will play its second College Baseball Series event at First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds. Vanderbilt will face Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati in neutral site games the weekend of March 5-7.

Before conference play begins, Vanderbilt has midweek home games against Indiana State, Troy and North Alabama with a weekend home series against Bryant in mid-March.

Vanderbilt’s SEC slate begins March 19-21 with a road series against South Carolina and ends the regular season with a road series against in-state rival, Tennessee. All in total, Vanderbilt will play 32 home games during the 2027 regular season.

Vanderbilt is coming off a disappointing 2026 season where it failed to make the NCAA Tournament with a 33-25 record. It has been a busy offseason for head coach Tim Corbin and his staff whether it be adding through the transfer portal, adding to the coaching staff or retaining returning players and incoming recruits.

Vanderbilt is primed to return to the standard Corbin has set for the program and will be hungry to get back to its championship standard. Before that, Vanderbilt has four fall exhibition games, beginning a game against Walters State in Hawkins Field Oct. 18.

Here is the full 2027 Vanderbilt baseball schedule.

Vanderbilt Baseball 2027 Schedule

February

Feb. 19: vs. Oregon State (Surprise, Arizona)

Feb. 20: vs. UC Santa Barbara (Surprise, Arizona)

Feb. 21: vs. Nebraska (Surprise, Arizona)

Feb. 22: at Arizona State

Feb. 26: vs. Rutgers

Feb. 27: vs. Rutgers

Feb. 28: vs. Rutgers

March

March 2: vs. Evansville

March 3: vs. Miami (Ohio)

March 5: vs. Ohio State (First Horizon Park)

March 6: vs. Virginia Tech (First Horizon Park)

March 7: vs. Cincinnati (First Horizon Park)

March 9: vs. Indiana State

March 10: vs. Troy

March 12: vs. Bryant

March 13: vs. Bryant

March 14: vs. Bryant

March 16: vs. North Alabama

March 19: at South Carolina

March 20: at South Carolina

March 21: at South Carolina

March 23: vs. Belmont

March 25: vs. Ole Miss

March 26: vs. Ole Miss

March 27: vs. Ole Miss

March 30: vs. Western Kentucky

April

April 2: at LSU

April 3: at LSU

April 4: at LSU

April 6: vs. Southeast Missouri State

April 9: vs. Kentucky

April 10: vs. Kentucky

April 11: vs. Kentucky

April 13: vs. Lipscomb

April 16: at Georgia

April 17: at Georgia

April 18: at Georgia

April 20: at Murray State

April 23: vs. Mississippi State

April 24: vs. Mississippi State

April 25: vs. Mississippi State

April 27: vs. Middle Tennessee State

April 30: at Texas

May

May 1: at Texas

May 2: at Texas

May 4: at Louisville

May 7: vs. Florida

May 8: vs. Florida

May 9: vs. Florida

May 11: vs. Kansas

May 14: vs. Auburn

May 15: vs. Auburn

May 16: vs. Auburn

May 20: at Tennessee

May 21: at Tennessee

May 22: at Tennessee

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