Vanderbilt Baseball Releases Full 2027 Schedule
Vanderbilt baseball is getting ready to begin its fall baseball slate, but it just dropped some news for next season.
Per a media release, Vanderbilt’s full 2027 baseball schedule is officially here. The Commodores will begin their new campaign Feb. 19-21 in Surprise, Arizona at a College Baseball Series event. They will face off against Oregon State, UC Santa Barbara and Nebraska on opening weekend before taking another trip in the state of Arizona for a date at Arizona State Feb. 22.
Vanderbilt’s first home stand will start with a weekend series against Rutgers Feb. 26-28 and then play midweek home games against Evansville and Miami Ohio March 2 and 3.
The Commodores will stay in the city of Nashville that weekend, where it will play its second College Baseball Series event at First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds. Vanderbilt will face Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati in neutral site games the weekend of March 5-7.
Before conference play begins, Vanderbilt has midweek home games against Indiana State, Troy and North Alabama with a weekend home series against Bryant in mid-March.
Vanderbilt’s SEC slate begins March 19-21 with a road series against South Carolina and ends the regular season with a road series against in-state rival, Tennessee. All in total, Vanderbilt will play 32 home games during the 2027 regular season.
Vanderbilt is coming off a disappointing 2026 season where it failed to make the NCAA Tournament with a 33-25 record. It has been a busy offseason for head coach Tim Corbin and his staff whether it be adding through the transfer portal, adding to the coaching staff or retaining returning players and incoming recruits.
Vanderbilt is primed to return to the standard Corbin has set for the program and will be hungry to get back to its championship standard. Before that, Vanderbilt has four fall exhibition games, beginning a game against Walters State in Hawkins Field Oct. 18.
Here is the full 2027 Vanderbilt baseball schedule.
Vanderbilt Baseball 2027 Schedule
February
Feb. 19: vs. Oregon State (Surprise, Arizona)
Feb. 20: vs. UC Santa Barbara (Surprise, Arizona)
Feb. 21: vs. Nebraska (Surprise, Arizona)
Feb. 22: at Arizona State
Feb. 26: vs. Rutgers
Feb. 27: vs. Rutgers
Feb. 28: vs. Rutgers
March
March 2: vs. Evansville
March 3: vs. Miami (Ohio)
March 5: vs. Ohio State (First Horizon Park)
March 6: vs. Virginia Tech (First Horizon Park)
March 7: vs. Cincinnati (First Horizon Park)
March 9: vs. Indiana State
March 10: vs. Troy
March 12: vs. Bryant
March 13: vs. Bryant
March 14: vs. Bryant
March 16: vs. North Alabama
March 19: at South Carolina
March 20: at South Carolina
March 21: at South Carolina
March 23: vs. Belmont
March 25: vs. Ole Miss
March 26: vs. Ole Miss
March 27: vs. Ole Miss
March 30: vs. Western Kentucky
April
April 2: at LSU
April 3: at LSU
April 4: at LSU
April 6: vs. Southeast Missouri State
April 9: vs. Kentucky
April 10: vs. Kentucky
April 11: vs. Kentucky
April 13: vs. Lipscomb
April 16: at Georgia
April 17: at Georgia
April 18: at Georgia
April 20: at Murray State
April 23: vs. Mississippi State
April 24: vs. Mississippi State
April 25: vs. Mississippi State
April 27: vs. Middle Tennessee State
April 30: at Texas
May
May 1: at Texas
May 2: at Texas
May 4: at Louisville
May 7: vs. Florida
May 8: vs. Florida
May 9: vs. Florida
May 11: vs. Kansas
May 14: vs. Auburn
May 15: vs. Auburn
May 16: vs. Auburn
May 20: at Tennessee
May 21: at Tennessee
May 22: at Tennessee
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Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports. He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.Follow GrahamBaakko