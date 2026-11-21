Vanderbilt football was eliminated from bowl contention Saturday with a 34-27 road loss to No. 24 Florida.

The loss moved Vanderbilt to a 4-7 record with only one game to go in the regular season. Now, the Commodores have just one more game left in its entire 2026 season.

In such a close game that Vanderbilt lost in, there were a lot of plays it would certainly want to have back. Vanderbilt played well and even looked like it was going to win at various different points throughout the afternoon. Ultimately, though, Vanderbilt is going back to Nashville with a loss.

Here are the four biggest plays in the game that changed what could have been a Commodores win into a loss.

Junior Sherrill End Zone Drop on 3rd Down

There is an argument to be made that this was the biggest swing play of the game. On third down and four from the Florida 24-yard line in the early minutes of the second quarter, Vanderbilt five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis stepped back to pass and floated a ball toward the end zone.

That ball found wide receiver Junior Sherrill, who had a step on a Florida defender. The issue, though, is that Sherrill could not reel the ball in. The Commodores ended up settling for a field goal instead to go up 9-3 rather than what could have been 13-3.

In hindsight, those four points Sherrill dropped would have been very useful. If Vanderbilt had those four points, it would have only needed a field goal to force overtime instead of a touchdown in the final minute. Vanderbilt’s play-calling would have gone a bit of a different way than the desperation plays it had in the final seconds.

Who knows what would have happened had the game gone to overtime, but the Commodores would have felt good about their chances.

Eric Singleton’s Big Gain Next Possession

This was the immediate aftermath of Sherrill’s third down drop in the second quarter. Florida had just converted a fourth-and-one, but it was what happened on the next play that stung Vanderbilt.

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Florida quarterback Aaron Philo found wide receiver Eric Singleton deep down the field for a 50-yard pass, by far the biggest play of the game to that point. That play set Florida up at the Vanderbilt 14-yard line and scored a touchdown to take a 10-9 lead five plays later.

At that point, most of the momentum that Vanderbilt had was gone. The next Vanderbilt possession took more wind out of its sails. Curtis dumped it off to running back MK Young, who caught the ball and fumbled it. Florida took full advantage of the fumble as it scooped the ball up and ran all the way back for a touchdown to take a 17-9 lead.

Jared Curtis’ Brief Exit

On second-and-nine, Curtis ran with the ball on what looked to be a designed quarterback run. Curtis ran to his left and dove forward for two yards. However, as he dove to the ground, Florida punched the ball out of Curtis’ arm and apparently hurt his wrist in doing so.

Curtis recovered the ball on the play, but he walked to the sideline holding his left wrist. That caused him to miss the third-and-seven play, where Whit Muschamp was in the game. On the lone play Muschamp was in the game for, there was an obvious miscommunication with the snap that caused Muschamp to be sacked for 12 yards.

Who knows what would have happened if Curtis did not need to exit the game and Vanderbilt was able to get a true play off on third down. It was a critical moment in the game where the Commodores could have taken a lead late in the game if Curtis did not leave the field for a play.

3rd and 20 Incompletion in Final Minute

Curtis did return to the game for Vanderbilt’s final possession. Not only that, he had Vanderbilt moving down the field and threatening to tie the game and force overtime in the final seconds.

The Commodores made their way all the way to the Florida 29-yard line. But they began going backwards to where they found themselves in a third down situation with 20 yards to go. On third down, Cutis stepped back to pass and threw the ball to Sherrill right at the first down sticks.

However, the ball went through Sherrill’s hands and fell incomplete. It was a ball that he normally would catch, but for whatever reason he was unable to come down with the ball in this situation. Instead of a fresh set of downs in the red zone, Curtis got sacked on fourth down to end the game.

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